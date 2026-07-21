‘Sometimes the most significant promo is …’: Employee leaves Rs 38,000 business task to offer chai, now he makes Rs 1.8 lakh monthly

A previous call centre worker who stopped from a consistent Rs 38,000 month-to-month income to offer tea on a roadside stall is now making almost triple that in earnings, according to a viral post shared by his neighbour on X (previously Twitter). The neighbour, user @iamankitpande, composed that the male stop his task at Teleperformance in May this year, put in about Rs 2 lakh of his own cash, and established a tea store near a vehicle stand, a relocation that lots of around him at first dismissed as careless.

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The post has actually because become among those feel-good web minutes that gets individuals arguing in the remarks, some cheering the leap of faith, others explaining how hardly ever it really settles. That mix of adoration and hesitation is precisely what pressed the story to over 17,600 views.

The Doorbell, The Sweets, The Backstory

It began with a knock. “Today, my neighbour rang my doorbell and handed me a box of sweets. We hardly meet because of our busy schedules,” Pandey composed, establishing what ended up being a company upgrade camouflaged as a friendly check out.

He then completed the backstory: “A few months ago, he was working at Teleperformance, earning around Rs 38,000 a month. In May, he resigned.”

According to Pandey, the resignation raised eyebrows in the area. Business task, repaired pay, some stability, and he provided it up for a tea cart. The male had actually currently made up his mind. He sank approximately Rs 2 lakh into the setup and worked with 2 ladies to run the counter with him.

10 Rupees A Cup, Big Numbers At The End Of The Month

The stall keeps its menu short, routine tea for Rs 10, a premium variation for Rs 20. Absolutely nothing fancy, absolutely nothing that requires describing to a consumer strolling up for a fast cup.

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The volume, however, is where the story gets fascinating. “Today, he sells around 400 cups every day, generating roughly Rs 6,000 in daily sales, or about Rs 1.8 lakh a month,” Pandey stated. When lease, active ingredients, personnel incomes and other running expenses are secured, the male is entrusted to near to Rs 1 lakh a month, clear earnings, more than double his old take-home income.

A New Counter, And A Reason For The Sweets

Ends up the mithai wasn’t simply a friendly gesture. It marked a growth. “Yesterday, he expanded again by adding a vada pav, samosa, and jalebi counter. The sweets he gave me were to celebrate that new beginning. If he had stayed in his job, he might still be earning Rs 38,000 a month and waiting for the next appraisal. Sometimes the biggest promotion is the one you give yourself,” Pandey composed, liquidating his thread on a line that a great deal of individuals online have actually now priced estimate back at him.

What The Internet Made Of It

Not everybody was all set to romanticise the relocation. One user tempered the enjoyment with a truth check: “For every 1 successful new tea shop, there are 99 tea shops that close down after a few weeks. Running a business is no joke. Kudos and all the best to your neighbour!”

Others leaned totally into the underdog angle. “The ability to take risks is what allows us to leap ahead… Not everyone has the guts to do it,” composed one commenter. Another included, “This is a massive step; it takes a lot of courage to step out of your comfort zone. Wish him good luck.”

In between the applause and the care, the thread has actually settled into something familiar on Indian social networks, a little, regional story about one male’s tea stall becoming a much larger discussion about tasks, danger, and what counts as success.

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