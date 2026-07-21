Govt sees great action to pre-application conference for Rs 37,500-cr coal gasification plan

Run-through The federal government on Monday held a pre-application conference for its 37,500 crore plan to promote surface area coal gasification jobs, drawing strong interest from public sector companies, personal business, innovation suppliers and potential candidates. Authorities clarified eligibility requirements, monetary rewards and the application procedure under the plan.

Reuters

New Delhi, The federal government on Monday held the pre-application conference for its flagship Rs 37,500 crore plan for promo of surface area coal gasification tasks, which saw eager involvement from public sector endeavors, personal business, innovation suppliers and potential candidates.

This presumes significance in the wake of increasing import costs for important chemical feedstocks, growing policy focus on energy security and Make in India strategy together with the current international supply-chain disturbances that have actually highlighted the requirement for domestic options.

The conference was chaired by Additional Secretary in the coal ministry Sanoj Kumar Jha.

“The conference witnessed enthusiastic participation from public sector enterprises, private companies, technology providers, and prospective applicants, reflecting strong industry interest in the government’s flagship initiative to promote cleaner and value-added utilisation of domestic coal,” the coal ministry stated in a declaration.

Throughout the session, the ministry offered explanations on the Scheme Guidelines and the Request for Proposal (RFP), covering eligibility requirements, examination approach, monetary rewards, and the application procedure, while adequately resolving questions raised by the individuals.

Authorized by the Union Cabinet in May, the plan intends to speed up the advancement of surface area coal, lignite gasification jobs and support the production of high-value downstream items such as artificial gas, ammonia, methanol, DRI, artificial fuels, and chemicals.

Coal gasification transforms coal into synthesis gas (syngas), and steelmakers utilize this as a cleaner fuel and chemical lowering representative.

It changes imported gas and is injected into blast heating systems to decrease reliance on pricey, imported coking coal.

Previous steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha stated the plan is a considerable action towards enhancing the structures of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the steel sector.

The reform is similarly substantial from the point of view of decarbonisation and technological change. It produces an allowing environment for innovative innovations such as coal gasification and helps with much easier combination of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), leading the way for production of cost-competitive green steel. This will reinforce India’s readiness for emerging worldwide carbon policies, consisting of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM), while boosting the export competitiveness of Indian steel.

“Most importantly, the announcement has generated renewed confidence across the steel industry. It sends a clear policy signal that India is committed to simultaneously advancing raw material security, industrial competitiveness and sustainability. Such forward-looking measures will encourage fresh investments, accelerate technology adoption and capacity expansion, and reinforce India’s position as a globally competitive steel manufacturing powerhouse,” he stated.

As India advances towards its target of 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capability by 2030, protecting crucial basic materials will be vital. With almost 90 percent of the nation’s coking coal requirement fulfilled through imports, the steel market stays exposed to worldwide supply interruptions and cost volatility.