Delhi-NCR physicians carry out unusual surgical treatment on 18-year-old woman from Congo born without a cervix and vaginal area

Physicians at Gurugram-based Max Hospital, effectively rebuilded the cervix and vaginal area of an 18-year-old woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who was born without these organs due to a remarkably unusual hereditary condition.

The complex surgical treatment brought back the natural passage for menstrual circulation after years of extreme discomfort and 4 not successful surgical treatments in her home nation.Given that obtaining the age of puberty, the girl had actually experienced serious lower stomach discomfort each month regardless of never ever menstruating. She had actually established typical secondary sexual attributes, had typical hormone function, and all her other organ systems were working usually, she suffered from main amenorrhoea (lack of menstrual durations), leaving the underlying genetic condition undiagnosed for years.She went through 4 open stomach surgical treatments in her home nation, consisting of an appendectomy, a hernia repair work, a repeat hernia surgical treatment and a not successful effort to produce a cervical opening. Regardless of these treatments, her signs continued, and she was entrusted numerous stomach scars and a popular keloid (a completely raised scar).Looking for innovative care and hope, the household took a trip to India. Following comprehensive scientific assessment and imaging, she was identified with cervicovaginal agenesis, a very uncommon hereditary abnormality in which the uterus and ovaries establish and operate generally, however the cervix and vaginal area stop working to form throughout fetal life.

As an outcome, although her ovaries were operating usually and she was going through regular monthly menstruations, the menstrual blood had no passage to leave the body. It built up inside the uterus, triggering reoccurring serious discomfort and putting her at threat of issues such as infection, endometriosis, and infertility if left unattended.While such hereditary abnormalities are amongst the most complicated reproductive system conditions to handle, the surgical group carried out an intricate cervico-vaginoplasty, producing a brand-new vaginal area and rebuilding a neo-cervical canal to develop connection in between the uterus and the freshly formed vaginal passage.

A vaginal mould and cervical catheter were put briefly following surgical treatment to support recovery and preserve the rebuilt system.Discussing the case, Dr. Suman Lal, Senior Director & & Unit Head, Obstetrics & & Gynaecology, Max Hospital, Gurugram, stated, “This was an exceptionally challenging case because the patient had a normally functioning uterus and ovaries but was born without a cervix and vagina, leaving menstrual blood with no natural outlet.

She had already undergone four surgeries elsewhere without a definitive diagnosis.”“Our objective was not only to relieve her pain but also to reconstruct the reproductive tract while preserving uterine function. Such procedures require meticulous planning, advanced surgical expertise and coordinated multidisciplinary care to achieve a successful outcome,” the doctor said.The patient’s post-operative course required close, sustained monitoring.

She was discharged after 8 days of surgery and readmitted after 18 days for a planned examination under anaesthesia, during which doctors found a minor infection and a small fluid collection near the surgical site. This was treated promptly with targeted antibiotics and monitored closely, including a follow-up ultrasound, until doctors confirmed it had fully resolved before she was discharged the next day in stable condition .

Within roughly three weeks of her surgery, she was healing well, with good reconstruction of her anatomy.Speaking on the importance of early diagnosis, Dr. Lal added, “Young girls who attain puberty but do not menstruate despite developing normal secondary sexual characteristics should undergo timely evaluation. Persistent monthly abdominal pain without periods should never be ignored, as it may indicate a congenital reproductive tract anomaly. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent repeated surgeries, chronic pain and long-term reproductive complications.

”This case highlights the benefits of advanced reconstructive gynecological surgery in managing highly complex congenital disorders.