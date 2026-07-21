The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has actually revealed the early redemption rate for Sovereign Gold Bond SGB 2021-22 Series-IV-Issue date July 20, 2021. According to a declaration from the reserve bank, financiers will have the alternative to redeem this SGB tranche too soon from July 20, 2026. The early redemption of the SGB series will be allowed after the 5th year from the date of the concern of such gold bonds on the date on which interest is payable, based on the RBI declaration.

How is SGB redemption rate computed?

The redemption worth is computed based upon the basic typical closing rate of the gold of 999 pureness released by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the preceding 3 working days, based on an RBI guideline.

What is the early redemption cost for SGB 2021-22 Series-IV?

The early redemption cost due on July 20, 2026, has actually been repaired at Rs 14,158/ per system of SGB, based upon the basic average of the closing rate of gold for the last 3 organization days, i.e., July 15, July 16, and July 17, 2026.

The SGB 2021-22 Series-IV was provided at Rs 4,757 per gram for online bonds. It will yield an outright basic return of almost 198% on the date of early redemption.

Check out: Gold rate today (July 20, 2026): Check 24k, 22k, 20k and 18k gold jewellery rates from Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & & Diamonds, Tanishq & & IBJA in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

The outright return becomes Rs 14,158-Rs 4,757 =Rs 9,401 (without considering interest). In portion terms, it is 9,401 ÷ 4,757 × 100 = 197.6%

The financial investment has actually created an outright return of Rs 9,401, or about 197.62% (leaving out the interest made).

For financiers who purchased SGBs of the exact same series offline, the concern cost was Rs 4,807 per gram of gold. A Rs 50 discount rate was readily available on the online purchase of the SGB.

An outright return of 197.62% suggests that a financial investment of Rs 1 lakh in this SGB series at the time of its issuance in 2021 would have grown to around Rs 2.98 lakh on the redemption date (the maturity omits the 2.5% yearly interest paid by the federal government).

SGB early redemption tax guidelines: Is tax on capital gains payable?

The taxability of Sovereign Gold Bonds redeemed on or after April 1, 2026, will be as follows:

Acquired at the time of initial problem and held continually till maturity: Exempt

Not acquired at the time of initial concern however held till maturity: Taxable

Acquired at the time of initial problem however not held till maturity: Taxable

Neither bought at the time of initial concern nor held till maturity: Taxable

The tax exemption on redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) at maturity will continue to be offered just in cases where the bonds are subscribed at the time of preliminary issuance by the main federal government.

What is a Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)? Who is the provider?

SGBs are federal government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are replacement for holding physical gold. Financiers need to pay the problem rate in money and the bonds are redeemed in money on maturity. The Bond is provided by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India.

What is the interest rate most SGBs supply and how is the interest paid?

A lot of bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.50 percent (repaired rate) per year on the quantity of the preliminary financial investment. Interest is credited semi-annually to the checking account of the financier and the last interest is payable on maturity together with the principal. SGBs provided in the 2015-16 fiscal year used a rates of interest of 2.75%.

When are SGB clients provided a certificate of holding?

SGB clients are provided a certificate of hanging on the date of the issuance of the SGB. The certificate of holding can be gathered from providing banks/SHCIL offices/post offices/designated stock exchanges/agents or acquired straight from the RBI on e-mail, if an e-mail address is supplied in the application.