2 dairy owners at the Haibowal Dairy Complex have actually been scheduled for releasing cow dung into drains pipes suggested just for bring liquid waste to the effluent treatment plant, cops stated on Monday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Releasing cow dung on roads and into drainage has been a common sight by dairy unit owners in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/20/400x225/Releasing-cow-dung-on-roads-and-into-drainage-has-_1784568026308.jpg"alt ="Releasing cow dung on roads and into drainage has been a common sight by dairy unit owners in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)"title ="Releasing cow dung on roads and into drainage has been a common sight by dairy unit owners in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Launching cow dung on roadways and into drain has actually been a typical sight by dairy system owners in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The FIR was signed up versus Muktiar Singh and Pappy at the PAU police headquarters on Sunday on the problem of the Municipal Corporation’s nodal officer for the operations and upkeep cell, which was forwarded on June 29.

The Haibowal Dairy Complex has actually been struggling with saturating in the streets due to blocked drains pipes in the middle of discharge of cow dung. The MC has actually scheduled lifting of cow dung from the dairies to guarantee the drains pipes aren’t blocked. The MC had previously alerted the dairy owners of action for dealing with cow dung into drains pipes.

On Saturday, the PAU station had actually signed up an FIR versus Somnath, Barnala, Balbir, Pintu Lala, Gora, Ashwini Kumar, Vipan, Jeeta Lahoria, Kamal, Happy and Sourav for not setting up water meters at their dairy systems.

Among the concerns resulting in the overruning of drain lines at Haibowal Dairy Complex is excess drain of water. According to the National Green Tribunal, a dairy system is permitted to flush just 100 litres of water per animal. The MC advised the dairy operators to set up meters to impose the NGT standards.

MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and Haibowal Dairy Complex Association’s president Kuldeep Singh Lahoria didn’t react to numerous calls and texts when approached for remarks.