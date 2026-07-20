London Weather Update, India vs England 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Iconic Lord’s? Check Forecast

India vs England 3rd ODI: The Shubman Gill-led side take on the hosts in the third and final ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket ground. The series is locked at 1-1 which makes the Lord’s game even more important as the winner would clinch the series. All the spotlight has been around Rohit Sharma as there were speculations over his ODI future. He would be hoping he gets among the runs and silences his critics.

“It is hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen that in the entire series. The ball is moving around. No doubt Rohit will work it out, he has done it in the past. He is experienced. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things.” – Morne Morkel, India bowling coach said on match eve.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord’s?

While the chances of rain playing spoilsport is next to nil which is good news for the fans, but again, it is the United Kingdom and very few would dare to predict the weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. Temps will sit between 13°C and 24°C. Rain is unlikely with just a 0-10% chance, and humidity stays comfortable at 48-74%. Light winds could give seamers some early help, but overall it’s set to be ideal conditions for cricket.

Eng vs India: Predicted XIs

ENG Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood