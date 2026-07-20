FIFA vs NFL vs NBA prize money: Which championship pays the most?

FIFA vs NFL vs NBA (Image Via Getty)

The biggest title in a sport does not always come with the biggest cash reward. FIFA, the NFL, and the NBA all reward their champions differently, and the gap between them is much larger than many fans expect.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 offers the biggest prize by a huge margin, while the NFL pays players directly for winning the Super Bowl. The NBA’s championship payout is the smallest of the three, even though it remains one of the world’s biggest sports leagues.

FIFA World Cup prize money stands far above the NFL and NBA

FIFA has announced a record total prize pool of $655 million for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Out of that amount, the tournament winner will receive $50 million. However, that money is paid to the winning national football federation, not directly to the players.

Each federation then decides how the prize is shared among players, coaches, and staff.That figure puts FIFA well ahead of every other major sports championship. The difference becomes even clearer when compared with the NBA and NFL. The NBA champion receives about $4.7 million as a team payout, which is roughly $45.3 million less than the FIFA World Cup winner’s prize.The size of FIFA’s payout reflects the scale of the World Cup, which remains the biggest international sporting event.

With teams representing their countries instead of professional clubs, the prize money is handled through the national federation before it reaches the players.

Super Bowl winners earn player bonuses while NBA champions receive a team payout

The NFL follows a completely different system. Instead of giving one large amount to a team or organization, the league pays individual bonuses. Every player on the Super Bowl-winning team receives $178,000, while players on the losing team earn $103,000.Although those bonuses are valuable, they are much smaller than FIFA’s top prize. Even when the payments across an entire NFL roster are added together, they still fall well below the World Cup champion’s $50 million reward.The NBA also uses a different structure. Reports place the championship payout for the title-winning team at around $4.7 million. That money is shared within the organization under league rules and team agreements.Looking only at the highest championship payouts, the order is clear. FIFA sits comfortably at the top, followed by the NFL’s player bonuses, while the NBA has the smallest championship payout among the three. Even though every league rewards success differently, the FIFA World Cup remains unmatched when it comes to prize money.