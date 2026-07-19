Yami Gautam bags career’s first National Film Award for Article 370; here’s where you can watch it online

Yami Gautam has added a major milestone to her career after winning her first-ever National Film Award. At the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, the actor was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in the political action thriller Article 370. The film also emerged as one of the biggest winners of the evening by taking home the Best Feature Film award.

The awards, presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The winners were announced after an 11-member jury, chaired by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, reviewed 161 films across 24 languages.

Yami Gautam bags her career’s first National Award

Yami Gautam received the Best Actress honour for playing intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370. The award marks the first National Film Award of her career and comes after the film earned praise for its performances and treatment of a politically sensitive subject.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 follows a fictional intelligence operation unfolding alongside the events leading up to the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The film stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Raj Arjun, Skand Thakur and Divya Seth Shah in key roles.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

Article 370 dominates the National Film Awards

Apart from Yami Gautam’s acting win, Article 370 also won the Best Feature Film award, making it one of the biggest winners of the 72nd National Film Awards.

The film also picked up another honour in the technical categories, with Shashwat Sachdev winning Best Music Director for his work on the film.

Elsewhere, Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for the Tamil biographical war drama Amaran, while Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Captain Miller received the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values award.

The Best Actor award was shared by Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Where to watch Article 370 online

For those who missed its theatrical run or want to watch it after its National Film Awards success, Article 370 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

What is Article 370 about?

Released in theatres on February 23, 2024, Article 370 is set against the backdrop of the Union government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which had granted special constitutional status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The story follows intelligence officer Zooni Haksar as she becomes part of a covert security mission, while political and administrative decisions unfold simultaneously in New Delhi. The film combines action with political drama, drawing from real events while presenting a fictionalised narrative.

The film reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.