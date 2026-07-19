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Transgenders seek expedited welfare measures

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Transgenders seek expedited welfare measures

Ranchi: Members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Saturday urged authorities to expedite decisions taken by the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board, claiming that many transgenders continue to face hurdles in accessing housing, healthcare, employment and social security.

The demands were raised during an advocacy programme held here, followed by a pride march organised by Utthan Sanstha.Participants said that although the state govt convened a meeting of the board last year, during which officials proposed a statewide survey of transgenders, district-level support mechanisms and steps to improve access to welfare schemes, many of these are yet to make a tangible difference on the ground.

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