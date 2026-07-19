Tanishk Bagchi states he made “absolutely no” from Saiyaara title track; YRF reacts with explanation on royalty payments

As Saiyaara finished one year on July 18, music author Tanishk Bagchi shared a psychological note reviewing his experience of dealing with the movie’s title track. While commemorating the music that resonated with audiences, Bagchi likewise revealed dissatisfaction over the acknowledgment and monetary returns he got for his contribution. Following his declaration, Yash Raj Films (YRF) provided a main explanation reacting to the author’s claims.

Tanishk Bagchi states he made”absolutely no “from Saiyaara title track; YRF reacts with information on royalty payments

Requiring to Instagram, Tanishk started by remembering his association with the job. “This was my very first movie with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic.” Opening about the effort he bought the title track, the author composed, “I consented to whatever due to the fact that I thought in the music. I offered this tune whatever I had. From the production to the structure, dealing with the lyricist and vocalists, recording, singing tuning, noise, plans each and every single information mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. whatever yrf had actually paid me all of that small quantity was utilized to do the live and blends. what was left was no, yes. Thts wat i made from a tune so huge. What injures the most is that, according to the royalty declaration, I’m still yet to get simply 8 lakhs in royalties for a tune that has actually gone on to do countless streams and views throughout platforms. Truthfully, for the quantity of work, time and enthusiasm I took into this tune, 8 lakhs seems like peanuts. I truly thought a tune that reached this scale would have made a lot more.”

He even more clarified that his post was not meant to look for compassion however to highlight his experience. “I’m not composing this for compassion. I’m composing this since I understand what I take into this tune, and I understand the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has actually altered the method I take a look at this market. From now on, I’ll just deal with manufacturers and directors who value imagination, sincerity and individuals who develop their music. Something I’ve likewise found out is that often you provide individuals your whatever, and when success comes, they forget who waited them. Anyhow, I leave the rest to God. Time informs every story, and karma settles every account. The only individual i regard in this entire movie is @mohitsuri. due to the fact that of him i did this movie. and @irshadkamilofficial,” he included.

Reacting to the post, a YRF representative provided a declaration clarifying the royalty plan for the tune. The declaration checked out,”Saiyaara title track was a lovely cooperation in between 3 authors (Tanishk Bagchi together with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply happy for their radiance in developing an ageless tune that has actually touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have actually been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF similarly in between all 3 authors as contractually concurred by all, consisting of Tanishk. YRF has actually paid every partner their due, based on agreement, all within equally concurred terms & & time.”

Quickly after that, Tanishk Bagchi has actually now erased the post.

The exchange begins the exact same day Saiyaara commemorated its very first anniversary. To mark the event, lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda checked out Wembley Stadium in London to reveal the movie’s special Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP, celebrating the soundtrack that played a substantial function in the movie’s success.

With both Tanishk Bagchi and YRF openly providing their particular positions, the conversation has actually stimulated discussions within the market about music royalties, innovative acknowledgment and settlement for authors behind commercially effective soundtracks.

Check out: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda commemorate Saiyaara very first anniversary at Wembley Stadium; reveal special Collectors Edition Vinyl LP

More Pages: Saiyaara Box Office Collection, Saiyaara Movie Review

Tags: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Bollywood, Controversy, Irshad Kamil, Mohit Suri, Music Royalty, News, Saiyaara, Social Media, Tanishk Bagchi, Yash Raj Films, YRF, YRF Music

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.