Andhra Pradesh faces 48% rainfall deficit, CM Naidu calls for water conservation

Andhra Pradesh has 48 percent rainfall deficit and people need to adopt sustainable water and environmental practices, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

Speaking at the Swachh Andhra programme in Gudivada on Sunday, Naidu said “Net Zero” should become a way of life by minimising household waste and embracing carbon neutrality.

The citizens should harvest rainwater and recharge groundwater to tackle recurring water shortages, Naidu said.

The Chief Minister recalled that declining inflows into the Krishna Delta over a decade ago severely affected agriculture in the region, once known as the country’s “rice bowl.”

The Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project, completed within 12 months, had enabled the transfer of Godavari waters to the delta despite reduced inflows into the Prakasam Barrage this year, he added.

According to him, nearly 450 TMC of water has been diverted so far, creating substantial agricultural wealth.

The State government was commitment to completing the Polavaram Project and linking rivers from Vamsadhara to Penna to ensure drought-proof irrigation.

Addressing aqua farmers, he assured continued support amid falling shrimp prices and rising feed costs, stating that discussions have already been held with the Central Government, according to a release.

Published on July 18, 2026