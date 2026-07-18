Watch Ariana Grande Unleash Series of Uncanny ‘Harry Potter’ Impressions

The pop star imitated Hermione Granger, Dobby the elf, Ron Wesley, and Severus Snape in a new video

Ariana Grande is a master of impressions, as evidenced by her appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show. Now the pop star has tackled a series of Harry Potter characters, including Dobby, Ron Weasley, and Severus Snape.

Grande posted the clip to the TikTok page of her beauty brand R.E.M. Beauty to promote a new product, using the various characters voices to question the whereabouts of her blur butter. The Wicked actress began the video as Julie Walters’ Molly Weasley, swapping her famous line from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “Not my daughter, you bitch” for “Where’s my blur butter, you bitch?”

She then took on Ron. “Not me, not my blur butter balm. Where is it, Hermione?” Grande said, parodying one of his lines from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. She swapped to Dobby: “Dobby wants to know where his blur butter is, master. Dobby has been presented with the blur butter. He is a free elf. Dobby is free!”

Grande also mimicked Snape, played in the films by Alan Rickman, and Bellatrix Lestrange, played by Helena Bonham Carter. Her version of Shirley Henderson’s Moaning Myrtle is especially uncanny: “Harry, someone came in here the other day and waited for all the bubbles to pop,” she mimicked. She concluded the clip with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Harry Potter and Emma Watson‘s Hermione Granger.

Grande’s impressions, of both real people and fictional characters, are so good that Celine Dion admitted to peeing herself after seeing the singer imitate her on The Tonight Show.

“The first time I met Celine Dion was right after Ariana was on your show and she did her Celine impersonation,” Grande’s brother Frankie Grande told Jimmy Fallon. “And so I was there in Vegas and Celine comes literally running up to me and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, Frankie, you have to tell your sister when she did me on Jimmy Fallon I peed.’ She goes, ‘I was laughing so hard I peed myself. I peed.’”

From Rolling Stone US.