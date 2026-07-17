New leak reveals Apple’s plans for the OLED iPad mini and the next base iPad

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is going to launch the OLED iPad mini “as early as this fall”. It will be released by October, apparently. A recent rumor claimed that while the iPad mini will have an OLED display, it will not get ProMotion so it will be stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate. The OLED iPad mini may be more expensive than the current model, which now starts at $599 following Apple’s recent price hike.

This is the current iPad mini

Apple is reportedly also working on a new iPad Air with an OLED screen, while the base iPad will continue to use LCD panels for the foreseeable future in order to cut costs. The next entry-level iPad will allegedly be released in the first quarter of next year, so sometime between January and March.

The main upgrade will be in the SoC department – don’t expect a new design. Depending on who you ask, the new iPad will either be powered by the A18 or the A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. That will definitely be an upgrade over the current model, which has the A16 chip and 6GB of RAM.

New iPad Airs will arrive in the spring, although it’s unclear whether these will be the rumored models with OLED screens or not. Anyway, they are likely to be introduced alongside new iPad Pros. The Apple Pencil will get an upgrade as well in 2027, and it may get a replaceable battery.

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