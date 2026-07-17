Hasselblad’s Phocus Mobile finally lands on Android

16 years after the first version became available on iOS and 6 years after Phocus Mobile 2 was released for iPhones, Hasselblad’s Phocus Mobile is now finally available on Android too. It works with the Hasselblad X2D II, X2D 100C, and 907X & CFV 100C cameras.

The app delivers the end-to-end Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) experience on mobile, combining AI-powered noise reduction with a comprehensive editing suite and photo management tools. In the Android app, you can now review, edit, organize, and export images.

The colors, tonal gradations, and highlight details are preserved from preview to export. On Android devices that support HDR, HDR images captured with the X2D II 100C reveal “intricate shadow detail, luminous highlights, and color gradations that closely match what the eye sees”, Hasselblad says in its press release.

When shooting at high ISOs in low-light conditions, the AI-powered RAW noise reduction algorithm produces “cleaner, more natural-looking images while preserving fine image detail”. You can expect the process to take 15 to 20 seconds for a 100MP RAW image. There are two options available: Purity Mode, which prioritizes noise suppression, and Detail Mode, which preserves luminance noise to better retain fine details.

Phocus Mobile for Android contains a full suite of editing tools to adjust exposure, curves, and white balance, and to apply monochrome correction, lens correction, and noise reduction. It can also do sharpening, cropping, rotation, and keystone correction. Settings can even be applied in batches. Images can be imported into the app via Wi-Fi or USB-C cable, and they can be exported in JPG, TIFF, HEIF, 3FR, and RAW formats.

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