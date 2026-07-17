Google rebrands NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook

Google’s NotebookLM started off as a small Google Labs experiment back in 2023, but it has grown tremendously since then, reaching more than 30 million people and over 600,000 organizations. Thus, the company has realized that the product has basically outgrown its name.

So, today, Google is announcing that it is renaming NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. It will (at least for now) remain a standalone product “focused on being your premier research tool”, but it will also “do more across the Google ecosystem, including inside the Gemini app and Google Search”, the company says.

An update is now being rolled out that gives every notebook a secure cloud computer. This lets Gemini Notebook write and execute code natively, helping you with complex data analysis grounded in your sources. This feature is now available for Google AI Ultra subscribers and Workspace customers. It will roll out to all Pro users on the web “over the coming weeks”.

And soon, your notebooks will be accessible from AI Mode in Google Search, in addition to the Gemini app where you can already find them.

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