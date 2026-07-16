Vaibhav’s 30th movie is a murder secret entitled Maaruvesham; Ramki, Viyana and George Maryan likewise star

Vaibhav in the very first peek of his next entitled Maaruvesham

Upgraded on : 16 Jul 2026, 10:34 am

Star Vaibhav, who was last seen in Chennai City Gangstersis all set to star in the upcoming movie entitled MaaruveshamComposed and directed by Srini, the movie marks the 30th task in Vaibhav’s profession.

Venkat Prabhu revealed a title look of the movie which revealed dolls variation of all the characters in the motion picture played by Ramki, Bigg Boss Tamil-popularity Viyana, Munishkanth, George Maryan, Livingston, Vivek Prasanna, Indhumathi and others being put in front of a dead individual in a huge estate, nearly as if setting the phase for a gripping murder secret. George V, Cell Murugan, Mu.Ramasamy, Sebastian and others likewise star.