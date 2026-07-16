Rajisha Vijayan’s Sardar 2 very first appearance reveals her as a pregnant lady

Rajisha Vijayan in Sardar 2 poster Upgraded on : 16 Jul 2026, 10:47 am On Wednesday, the makers of director PS Mithran’s Sardar 2starring Karthi, shared a poster using a very first take a look at Rajisha Vijayan’s character in the movie. The upgrade accompanied Rajisha Vijayan’s birthday. The movie is produced by S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, in addition to Ishan Saksena, and co-produced by A Venkatesh. Sharing the poster, the makers composed in the caption, “Many more happy returns of the day Rajisha Vijayan. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and more blockbusters.” Karthi is returning for Sardar 2 as a spy called Chandra Bose. “Once a spy always a spy,” checks out among the taglines for the movie that the makers have actually utilized as part of social networks promos. The upcoming movie is composed by Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi. Rajisha repeats her function as Indhrani in the Sardar follow up. The very first appearance poster includes her as a pregnant lady. The upcoming movie likewise stars SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Yogi Babu, to name a few.

Production on Sardar 2 has actually been covered. The makers took more than 100 days to finish recording in numerous places, consisting of China and Cambodia. They are yet to divulge plot specifics. It is anticipated to continue Chandra Bose’s story.

In SardarKarthi plays a devoted policeman hellbent on conquering the preconception of being identified a traitor’s boy who uncovers the old male’s secret life, in addition to a significant conspiracy.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has author Sam CS, cinematographer George C Williams, editor Vijay Velukutty, and stunt choreographers Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D’Souza.

The movie has actually been arranged for a September 10 release in theatres worldwide. Apart from Tamil, it is anticipated to strike theatres likewise with calls in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.