Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra full specs leak

We recently saw leaked renders showing Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and now it’s time for their full specs. These have been leaked today by a usually reliable source, so let’s dive right in.

As you may already know, the Galaxy Z Fold8 will be the wide-style foldable that’s aiming to compete with the iPhone Ultra. This will have a 7.6-inch 2448×1848 main folding screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a 5.5-inch cover display with 1248×1972 resolution. Both panels will have 120Hz refresh rate. The display substrate is titanium now, which should make the crease practically invisible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 leaked image

The Fold8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Fold8 will be offered in Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, while a fourth colorway called Pistachio will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

It has a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide. Its two selfie cameras are both 10MP f/2.2. The phone has a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and it also has wireless charging. It’s designed to retain at least 80% of its initial capacity after 1,200 charge cycles.

The Fold8 is 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and it’s got an IP48 certification for dust and water resistance. It weighs 201g and will start at €1,999 in Germany.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is, confusingly, the actual successor to the Galaxy Z Fold7 from last year. It has an internal folding screen with 2256×2504 resolution, which is an upgrade over the Fold7’s. The cover display is 6.5″ with 1080×2520 resolution. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaked image

On the rear there’s a 200MP main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, and a new 50MP ultrawide camera with f/1.9 aperture. The selfie cameras are still 10MP each, with f/2.2 aperture. The Fold8 Ultra also gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and the same RAM/storage distribution as the Fold8.

However, the Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery, which also supports 45W wired charging. Of course, wireless charging is in too. This battery, like the Fold8’s, is certified to go through at least 1,200 charging cycles before its capacity drops below 80%. The Fold8 Ultra is 4.1mm thick when unfolded, and weighs 218g. It will be available in Graphite, Cream, and Violet Shadow, with a Green Shadow colorway exclusive to Samsung’s online store. The Fold8 Ultra will start at €2,199.

Source (in German) | Image source