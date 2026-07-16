Mahesh Babu’s member of the family gets engaged to South Korean female. Who is Hyein Kim?

Wedding event bell are sounding for Mahesh Babu’s nephew Siddharth Galla. According to a Bollywood Shaadis report, Galla is engaged to his South Korean sweetheart Hyein Kim.

Pictures from the engagement event have actually taken social networks by storm, with the jubilant celebration being commonly commemorated by household, good friends, and well-wishers. The Galla Jayadev household is marking the unique turning point with terrific interest, as the occasion has actually ended up being the talk of the web. Mahesh Babu’s better half, previous starlet Namrata Shirodkar shared the photos on her Instagram manage and composed: “Let the celebrations begin. Wishing the beautiful couple, @sidgalla & @everywhere_aigoo endless love, happiness and a lifetime of making the most wonderful memories together. May this new chapter be everything you’ve dreamed of and more.”

The events have actually brought joy to the home of business person and previous political leader Galla Jayadev and his spouse, Padmavati, who is likewise the sibling of star Mahesh Babu. The household is enjoying this remarkable event as they invite a brand-new chapter filled with love, togetherness, and celebrations.

In the images, Kim looks glowing in a sleeveless, yellow, flower lehnga choli.

Fans have actually been thrilled by the engagement images, with numerous showering the couple with love and wholehearted desires on social networks. Admirers were especially mesmerized by Siddharth Galla’s bride-to-be, Hyein, applauding her sophistication and congratulating the couple on starting a brand-new stage of their lives. Numerous users likewise extended their finest dreams to the Ghattamaneni household, revealing wish for a life time of joy and togetherness.

Lots of others appreciated the household pictures, highlighting the heat and nearness shared by the member of the family throughout the events. According to reports flowing on social networks, Siddharth Galla and Hyein exchanged rings at a personal engagement event kept in Italy.

For those not familiar with the household, Ashok Galla is the senior kid of Galla Jayadev and has actually developed himself as a star in the Telugu movie market. He is presently getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie, Visa. His more youthful bro, Siddharth Galla, has actually mostly kept away from the show business and is actively associated with handling the household’s service interests.

Based on a Bollywood Shaadis report, very little is learnt about Hyein Kim’s occupation other than that she appears to be in the service sector. Hyein’s social networks posts likewise provide peeks into her close bond with her moms and dads. The household appeared to delight in a remarkable journey to Singapore in July 2025, with the images showing their pleasant minutes together and recommending that her moms and dads share a warm relationship with Siddharth.

A passionate tourist, Hyein has actually checked out numerous locations throughout the world. Her travel journal consists of sees to cities and nations such as San Francisco, Singapore, Italy, California, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia. Within India, she has actually likewise explored popular locations consisting of Hyderabad and Goa, frequently sharing pictures from her journeys with her fans on social networks.