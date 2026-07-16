Deepinder Goyal’s ‘Temple’ Health Wearable Could Launch Within a Year, May Cost Under 1 Lakh

Deepinder Goyal has actually defined a timeline for the launch of its health wearable, Temple.|Image: X

Everlasting creator Deepinder Goyal has actually exposed fresh information about Temple, his health-tech endeavor establishing a brand-new wearable gadget focused on constantly tracking physiological signals and offering much deeper insights into the body.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Goyal showed that the Temple wearable might be commercially released within the next year. The gadget is anticipated to be placed as a premium health wearable and might supposedly cost around 50,000.

The statement offers among the clearest timelines yet for Temple, which has actually up until now stayed mostly a speculative health-tech job checking out brand-new techniques to determining and comprehending human health.

What Is Temple?

Temple is a health and health innovation endeavor backed by Goyal that is establishing wearable hardware and associated innovations to track physiological modifications.

Unlike standard smartwatches and physical fitness trackers that mainly concentrate on metrics such as heart rate, sleep, actions and blood oxygen levels, Temple is checking out brand-new biomarkers that it thinks might provide a more detailed photo of an individual’s health.

The business just recently declared to have actually found a brand-new biomarker called Entropy, which it refers to as a method to determine the physiological expense of surviving. The concept is to measure the tension and energy expense connected with the body’s fundamental working and possibly utilize that details to offer customised health insights.

Such claims would need independent clinical recognition before their wider medical significance can be developed.

A Premium Health Wearable

While Goyal has actually not exposed the last specs or style of the Temple gadget, reports recommend the wearable might be priced at less than 1 lakh ($1,000) when it reaches customers.

That would put it strongly in the premium wearable classification along with high-end smartwatches and specialised health-tracking gadgets.

Temple’s method, nevertheless, seems focused less on traditional smartwatch performance and more on constant physiological tracking.

Introduce Could Happen Within a Year

Goyal stated the business is intending to bring the gadget to market within the next year, although a specific launch date has actually not been revealed.

When inquired about a launch window, Goyal responded, “Maybe 6 to 12 months. I’ve been stating that for the last 18 months.” He mentioned different discoveries, such as brand-new functions or methods to determine vitals, the group behind Temple keeps making as the factor for hold-up.

The business will ultimately need to show how its health measurements vary from developed wearable metrics and whether the insights created by the gadget can provide significant advantages to users.

Deepinder Goyal Looks Beyond Food Delivery

Temple belongs to Goyal’s broadening interests beyond Eternal, the moms and dad business of Zomato. The business owner has actually progressively invested his time in speculative endeavors covering health innovation and aerospace, signalling aspirations extending well beyond the food shipment and quick-commerce companies for which he is best understood.

With Temple, Goyal is getting in a progressively competitive health-wearables market controlled by business such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin and specialised gamers consisting of Oura and Whoop.