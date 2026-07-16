Hong Kong – Appeal for info on missing out on guy in Tsing Yi (with images)

Appeal for info on missing out on guy in Tsing Yi (with pictures) ***************************************************************

Authorities today (July 16) attracted the general public for details on a guy who went missing out on in Tsing Yi.

Ng Chi-hung, aged 82, went missing out on after he left his caring centre in Cheung Hong Estate the other day (July 15) afternoon. Personnel of the caring centre then made a report to Police.

He has to do with 1.56 metres high, around 59 kgs in weight and of thin construct. He has a round confront with yellow skin tone and brief black hair. He was last seen using a grey short-sleeved t-shirt, grey pants, black shoes and a white mask.

Anybody who understands the location of the missing out on male or might have seen him is prompted to get in touch with the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or get in touch with any police headquarters.