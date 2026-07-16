Delhi Jal Board Seeks 5-Year MCD Building Records Amid Potential Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue Loss|Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has actually asked for records of structure strategies from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD)covering the last 5 years, resulting in a massive examination into the collection of the Infrastructure Fund Charge (IFC) being started, according to sources.

An evaluation of 2 years’ worth of records exposed that the IFC had actually not been transferred in around 70 percent of cases.

Structures bigger than 3,000 square meters are being analyzed independently. It is approximated that exceptional IFC charges for around 300 homes vary from Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore. The preliminary evaluations show impressive federal government income of roughly Rs 2,000 crore.

The Jal Board has actually likewise asked for total records covering ten years. The procedure includes providing notifications for impressive IFC charges, followed by healing actions.

Failure to pay might result in procedures such as sealing of properties and even auctions.