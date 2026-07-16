$10K at 66? Dave Ramsey shares 3 tips

A 66-year-old woman who had saved just $10,000 for retirement despite earning a six-figure household income turned to personal finance expert Dave Ramsey for advice. Instead of telling her it was too late, Ramsey said she could still build a stable retirement—but only if she followed a disciplined plan.

The story has resonated with many Americans who worry they have fallen behind on retirement savings and wonder whether there is still time to recover.

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A 66-year-old with only $10,000 saved

The caller, identified as Mary from Pittsburgh, appeared on Ramsey Everyday Millionaires and shared her financial situation, according to IB Times.

Mary said she and her husband earn a combined $125,000 a year, but together they have very little saved for retirement. She has about $10,000 in an emergency fund and another $10,000 in a 401(k), while her husband has no retirement savings. They also rent their home and do not have a pension.

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Looking at the numbers, Ramsey acknowledged the reality of the situation. “We’re behind.”

Still, he quickly followed that with reassurance. “You’ll be okay.”

Why Dave Ramsey believes there is still hope

Ramsey pointed out that the couple had already achieved something important—they had paid off $80,000 in car debt over the previous five years.

With those monthly loan payments gone, they now have extra cash that can be redirected toward retirement savings and future housing costs. According to Ramsey, that improved cash flow changes the equation significantly.

The timing could work in Mary’s favour

Mary also shared that she planned to begin working full time in August, the same month she reaches her full retirement age for Social Security.

At that point, she can continue earning a full salary while collecting Social Security benefits without reductions because of her income. Ramsey viewed this as one of the biggest advantages available to someone trying to catch up late in life.

Dave Ramsey’s retirement plan

Rather than suggesting an aggressive or risky strategy, Ramsey recommended a practical approach.

He advised Mary and her husband to:

Save for a down payment.

Buy a very modest home or condo using a 10- to 15-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Continue investing at least 15% of their income for retirement while paying down the mortgage.

As Ramsey put it: “I mean, like you’re not proud of it, but it is yours, right?”

How much could they have by age 76?

During the discussion, one of Ramsey’s co-hosts estimated that if the couple consistently invested 15% of their income and stayed on track, they could accumulate around $350,000 by the time Mary turns 76.

The projection assumes regular contributions, continued employment and long-term investment growth. It is an estimate rather than a guarantee, but Ramsey argued it would put the couple in a much stronger position than relying on Social Security alone.

‘There’s hope’

Ramsey was careful not to promise a luxurious retirement. Instead, he described the likely outcome as modest but manageable—a paid-off home, Social Security income and a retirement nest egg built over the next decade.

The conversation ended on an optimistic note.

After hearing the plan, Mary summed up her feelings in three simple words: “There’s hope.”