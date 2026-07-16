TN bureaucrat Arun Roy now CMD of TNEB in a series of IAS reshuffle

V Arun Roy has been appointed as CMD of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation

In a major bureaucratic rejig in Tamil Nadu, current Higher Education Secretary V Arun Roy has been appointed as CMD of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation. He will replace J Radhakrishnan, who has been transferred to Anna Administrative Staff College, says a Government Order.

Roy will also function as Chairman, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Green Corporation.

Further, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that Pooja Kulkarni, Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, is appointed as CEO of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board.

Another senior bureaucrat Supriya Sahu will move to Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute while J Waghe Sanket Balwant will move to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation as its Executive Director.

Atul Anand, currently the MSME Secretary moves to the IT and Digital Services department as its Secretary.

The government also announced the transfer and postings of 15 other senior bureaucrats.

Published on July 15, 2026