Founder’s Find Opens Its Next Cohort, an 8-Week Program That Puts India’s Young Talent Inside the Founder’s Office

India, July 14 —

Bangalore, India, 13 Jul 2026: A merit-only, simulation-based program training students and early-career professionals for Founder’s Office, Strategy, and Product roles at high-growth startups, and backing them into the room.

Founder’s Find opened applications for the next cohort of its flagship 8-week program built to place ambitious students and early-career professionals into Founder’s Office, Strategy, and Product Management roles at India’s fastest-growing startups.

Founder’s Find is not a course, it’s a selection process. Only 25 merit-filtered seats open per cohort. Every week, participants solve a real Founder’s Office problem and are evaluated on how they think, not on multiple-choice tests. “This is not learning about startups. It’s working inside one, before you have the job,” says the program.

The credibility sits with its operators. Sessions are led by people who have actually done the job, including founder Abhisht Abhivyakti Pathak (ISB alum; ex-Founder’s Office at MyCaptain, which raised $4M+ and hit Rs.40Cr revenue; ex-CRED, Josh Talks, & Sociowash), CA Neelam Purohit (Director of Finance, Hiver), Md. Zeeshan (SVP M&A, Imarticus; co-founder & CEO of MyCaptain), and product and strategy leaders from Top startup and a $3B-AUM real-estate-tech firm.

What makes it different is the exit. Every participant leaves with a simulation portfolio of documented Founder’s Office decisions, a rebuilt resume that speaks the language FO hiring managers respond to, 100+ applications sent during the program, FO-specific mock interviews, personalised interview opportunities, & preparation for each interview and direct relationships with the CFOs, VCs, and PMs who taught them.

Results back the model: members work at Flipkart, Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato, Urban Company, CRED, and Zerodha, with a median first package of Rs.8 LPA and a high of Rs.15.6 LPA.

Access is earned, not bought. Applicants apply, solve three real problems, and receive a scholarship decision within 48 hours, scholarship up to Rs.10,000 the Rs.34,999 fee based purely on the quality of their thinking. The program carries a 10-day no-questions-asked refund.

Applications for the next cohort are open now.

About Founder’s Find

Founder’s Find is a live, cohort-based program preparing India’s next generation for Founder’s Office, Strategy, and Product roles at high-growth startups.

Media Contact: Md. Zunaith (Founder’s Office)

hello@foundersfind.club

www.foundersfind.club