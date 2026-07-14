BBG Reaffirms Its Commitment to Strengthening Telangana’s Sporting Ecosystem

India, July 13 —

Hyderabad: As the highly successful Sreenidhi University TG20 League 2026 concluded, BBG Group has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting and strengthening the sporting ecosystem in Telangana, emphasizing that its association with the league extends beyond sponsorship to fostering excellence, inspiring young talent and building stronger communities.

Throughout the tournament, BBG proudly partnered with the league as an official sponsor and instituted the prestigious Game Changer Award, recognising outstanding match-winning performances that defined the spirit of the competition. The awards were presented by senior leaders of the BBG Group, reflecting the organisation’s belief in celebrating sporting excellence and acknowledging individuals who inspire through performance, dedication and perseverance.

Speaking on the successful partnership, Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, BBG, said, “At BBG, we believe that sports have the power to unite communities, inspire future generations and instill values such as discipline, teamwork and resilience. Our association with the league is a reflection of our commitment to supporting initiatives that create lasting social impact. We congratulate the organisers, players and every individual who contributed to making this tournament a grand success.”

The partnership with TG20 comes at a time when BBG Group is witnessing significant growth across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, the Group has earned the trust of more than 1.8 lakh families, received 24 national and international awards, empowered over 30,000 independent business associates, and currently has 60 ongoing projects spread across 27 growth corridors in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other high-growth regions.

Beyond business, BBG continues to make meaningful contributions to society through its philanthropic arm, Bangaru Talli Foundation. Entirely funded by the Group, the Foundation has positively impacted the lives of more than 4.8 lakh girl children through educational initiatives and has set an ambitious vision of empowering over 20 lakh girl children by 2047, reaffirming BBG’s commitment to nation-building and inclusive social progress.

The partnership reflects BBG’s broader philosophy of contributing to the communities it serves-not only by creating quality developments but also by supporting platforms that encourage talent, healthy competition and youth empowerment. The Group believes that investing in sports is an investment in society, helping shape confident, disciplined and resilient future generations.

As the curtains come down on another memorable edition of TG20, BBG extends its heartfelt congratulations to the champions, participating teams, organisers and cricket enthusiasts whose passion made the tournament a resounding success. The Group looks forward to continuing its support for initiatives that promote sporting excellence and strengthen Telangana’s vibrant sporting culture for years to come.