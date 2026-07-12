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Home Business Why Reece James and Bukayo Saka are not beginning tonight vs Norway?...

Why Reece James and Bukayo Saka are not beginning tonight vs Norway? Are they hurt? Factors described

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Leslie Atkins
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England is locking horns with Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in what assures to be an amazing fight for a location in the semi-finals. 2 of the competition’s leading scorers, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, will go head-to-head in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

Reece James and Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters) < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Reece James and Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/11/400x225/SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ENG-CRO-PREVIEW-14_1783801261666_1783801295107_cab41e9a-e2cc-4f7c-80b8-da5872580a37.JPG"alt ="Reece James and Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)"title ="Reece James and Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager">
Reece James and Bukayo Saka have actually both been called on the bench versus the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES by means of Reuters)

An upgrade that might issue fans has actually emerged simply minutes before kickoff. England’s beginning lineup has actually been verified, and it does not consist of 2 of their crucial gamers.

Right-back Reece James and ideal winger Bukayo Saka have actually both been called on the bench versus the Vikings, with Thomas Tuchel’s last playing XI now verified.

Why are they not playing

Bukayo Saka has actually been handling an Achilles issue and has actually made simply 2 looks throughout this World Cup. With the problem still being handled, Thomas Tuchel has actually selected not to consist of the Arsenal winger in the beginning lineup, handing Noni Madueke approval rather.

James has actually likewise included in just 2 matches at this World Cup, having actually missed out on the previous 3 video games with a hamstring injury. There had actually been a lot of optimism that he would go back to the beginning lineup versus Norway.

It appears the supervisor has actually taken a mindful technique with whom he has actually explained as “the finest right-back,” choosing to secure him in case England advances to the semi-finals.

Check out: England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding carry out throughout today’s World Cup quarter-final?

Ezri Konsa begins at right-back, with previous replacement Jarell Quansah not available after getting a red card in the last match and serving a suspension.

Strategic benching for effect

While both the right-back and ideal winger are not in the beginning lineup, their existence on the bench definitely offers Thomas Tuchel the choice of utilizing them throughout crucial stages of the match, depending upon how the video game unfolds.

Check out: Harry Kane soft-pedals contrasts with ‘monster’ Erling Haaland: ‘I consider myself a various gamer’

Thinking about both gamers’ current physical fitness issues, keeping them on the bench might be a tactical choice, enabling Tuchel to present them as fresh legs efficient in supplying an instantaneous effect when required.

England’s beginning XI vs Norway

England’s beginning XI versus Norway is:

Jordan Pickford; Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guéhi, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke; Harry Kane.

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