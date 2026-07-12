Previous expert basketball gamer Kinu Rochford was shot and eliminated throughout a basketball competition in Harlem on Friday night, according to the New York Police Department. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="According to the police statement reported by local media, Kinu Rochford was shot while competing in the tournament. (FDU Knights Athletics)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/11/400x225/Untitled_design_1783803706226_1783803726058_5cc29c78-8de8-4c70-9e78-5c146dbd05ad.png"alt ="According to the police statement reported by local media, Kinu Rochford was shot while competing in the tournament. (FDU Knights Athletics)"title ="According to the police statement reported by local media, Kinu Rochford was shot while competing in the tournament. (FDU Knights Athletics)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> According to the cops declaration reported by regional media, Kinu Rochford was shot while completing in the competition. (FDU Knights Athletics)

Rochford, 35, suffered a gunshot injury to the head after shooting emerged near King Towers in Upper Manhattan. 2 other individuals were likewise injured and stay in steady condition.

Rochford was required to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was noticable dead. According to the cops declaration reported by regional media, Rochford was shot while contending in the competition.

He lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, which is roughly15 miles from the scene of his murder.

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Who was Kinu Rochford? Rochford developed a remarkable basketball profession that covered almost a years overseas after starring in college in New Jersey.

The Brooklyn homeowner started his college profession at Globe Institute of Technology, where he made Region XV Player of the Year honours. He later on moved to Fairleigh Dickinson University. There, Rochford became among the Northeast Conference’s leading forwards.

Throughout the 2012-13 season, Rochford balanced 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per video game for Fairleigh Dickinson.

He went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, Rochford sculpted out an effective global profession. He played expertly in the Netherlands, Israel, France, England, Switzerland, Lithuania, Iceland, Portugal and Kosovo.

His accomplishments consisted of winning the Lithuanian National Basketball League champion in 2017. He likewise led Iceland’s leading basketball league in rebounding throughout the 2018-19 season.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on X revealed sorrow over Rochford’s death and composed, “I am sad for the household of the guy who was eliminated last night at a basketball competition in Harlem. This ridiculous violence needs to stop. New Yorkers are worthy of to invest the summertime viewing and playing sports, participating in neighborhood occasions, and enjoying our public areas.”

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What took place throughout the Harlem shooting? According to the New York Daily News, the shooting took place throughout a big neighborhood basketball competition held behind an apartment in the New York City Housing Authority’s King Towers complex. Rochford was taking part in the competition when the shooting started.

Authorities stated officers reacted soon before 10:25 pm to reports of shots fired behind 70 Lenox Avenue, near West 112th Street.

Officers discovered 3 victims: Rochford, a 28-year-old male with a gunshot injury to the shin and a 22-year-old female with a gunshot injury to her best lower arm. The other 2 victims were carried to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and were noted in steady condition. Cops have actually not revealed any arrests or recognized a suspect. The examination stays continuous.

The New York Police Department has actually advised anybody with info to get in touch with Crime Stoppers as investigators continue examining the deadly shooting. Authorities have actually not shown whether Rochford was the designated target.