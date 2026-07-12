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Business Lenin Movie Review: A routine vengeance drama By Leslie Atkins - 39 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Upgraded on : 10 Jul 2026, 10:32 am Lenin Movie Review ( 2.5/ 5) Lenin Movie Review: Duration dramas with styles of relationship, betrayal and vengeance have actually ended up being a familiar pattern in Telugu movie theater. Movies like Rangasthalam Pushpa and the current Peddi are all set versus the background of the 1980s or 1990s and focus on town celebrations and vengeance. Signing up with that list is Akhil Akkineni’s Leninwhich struck the screens on Friday. Embed in the late 1990s, the movie focuses on a town celebration and is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under the Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments banners, Lenin is Akhil’s go back to theatres after a three-year space following RepresentativeHas it measured up to the expectations? Director: Murali Kishor Abburu Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Brahmaji, Sivaji, Sunil, Eswari Rao, Pramod, Ramesh Indira, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Saranya Pradeep and others The story is embeded in Sriramapuram, a town in Chittoor district throughout the 1990s. Every year, the villagers commemorate the Draupadi celebration with excellent commitment. Throughout the two-week celebration, they think that not a single drop of blood must be spilled in the town, as it would bring misery. Lenin (Akhil Akkineni) is an orphan who is raised by Jayanthi (Eswari Rao), a rich lady who treats him like her own boy along with her biological boy Vasanth (Pramod). While making plans for the celebration, Lenin falls for Bharathi (Bhagyashri Borse). Vasanth is engaged to Bharathi’s older sibling Vaidehi. A day before the wedding event, Vaidehi elopes with her fan. To conserve the household’s honour, Bharathi’s dad (Ramki) chooses to wed Bharathi to Vasanth rather. Throughout the wedding, Bharathi shocks everybody by exposing that she enjoys Lenin. Appreciating her choice, Vasanth himself organizes Lenin and Bharathi’s marital relationship. Simply when whatever seems best, town politics, betrayal, concealed programs and vengeance start to unfold. Exactly what takes place, why everybody alters their behaviour and how Lenin battles back forms the remainder of the story. Director Murali Kishor Abburu, who made his launching with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha embeded in Tirupati, as soon as again picks the Chittoor background. The movie successfully catches the regional dialect and rural environment. The Draupadi celebration is grandly provided and ends up being an essential part of the story. The movie takes far too much time to develop the love story in between Lenin and Bharathi. Almost the very first hour is invested presenting characters and town life, while the primary dispute hardly progresses. The movie script feels slow, with numerous unneeded scenes decreasing the story. The a great deal of characters even more makes complex the storytelling, and a number of them stay underdeveloped. Murali Kishor consistently draws recommendations from the Mahabharata. Simply as the impressive starts and ends with a canine, the director appears to mirror that concept by presenting and concluding Lenin’s journey with a pet dog. While the meaning is intriguing, the total story ultimately becomes a foreseeable vengeance drama filled with extended scenes.

One significant problem is the interval series. When Lenin beheads among the primary villains before the period, the audience instantly understands the real identity of the bad guy. Regardless of that, the 2nd half needlessly lengthens the character’s existence, lowering the thriller. The prolonged series in which 4 villains effort to eliminate Vasanth ends up being repeated, specifically with Vasanth providing a prolonged speech that extends far beyond its effect.

The movie likewise resembles Rangasthalamespecially in the method the climax unfolds. The only distinction is that Lenin changes the town celebration there with the Draupadi celebration and includes numerous Mahabharata referrals.

The movie includes a big supporting cast, consisting of Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, Satru, Eswari Rao, Getup Srinu, Praveen and a number of others. Apart from Akhil, Bhagyashri Borse and Pramod, none of the characters get enough depth. Had the director established Pramod’s character better along with Akhil’s, the psychological dispute would have ended up being much more powerful.

The most significant downside of the movie is its writing. Love, relationship, betrayal and vengeance recognize active ingredients, however what makes them work is the psychological depth and narrative. Lenin does not have psychological effect throughout. Whether it is the love in between the lead set or the mother-son relationship, none of the feelings really get in touch with the audience.