BJP MLA brings up Mulshi dam water use for city, minister says meeting this week

The backwaters of Mulshi dam in Pune district

Pune: BJP MLA from Daund Rahul Kool on Wednesday in the assembly raised the long-pending proposal of getting Mulshi dam’s water for Pune city. He said there was no breakthrough even after five meetings between the state govt and Tata Power Company which uses water for power generation.Kool said the company has given an in-principle approval for the diversion of water but meetings with its officials in Feb, Aug and Sept last year and two meetings in March and June this year did not result in a decision.State water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the state govt had appointed the Surve committee and based on its recommendation, will pursue the matter with the company’s officials to get water from the dam.

The chief minister also chaired a related meeting and the company’s office bearers are positive about providing water.He added, “We will meet the company’s chairman this week to finalise the proposal.” The state wants to lift around 9TMC water from the dam for Pune city.Vikhe Patil informed the assembly that the Khadakwasla to Phursungi tunnel project will be ready by March 2029 but govt is pushing for an earlier date. He said that the department has picked six dams for a desilting project which will start after the monsoon.