J&K: Police performs raids in Baramulla District

Summary J&K Police carried out raids throughout Baramulla district on Thursday. These searches belonged to an examination under the UAPA and BNS laws. 4 cellphones and a laptop computer were taken for forensic assessment. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth went to forward locations in Poonch district. He evaluated the security scenario in the middle of increased Amarnath Yatra procedures.

ET Bureau

Srinagar: J&K Police performed raids at numerous areas in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Thursday in connection with a case signed up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 4 smart phones and a laptop computer were taken for forensic assessment to help the probe.

The authorities representative stated raids were performed as part of the probe into a case signed up under Section 13 (illegal activities) of UAPA and Section 351 (3) (exacerbated risks) of BNS at the Baramulla police headquarters.

Authorities stated the searches were performed at the homes of Faraz Ashraf Gojri, Waseem Ali Kar, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, and Waseem Hussain Mir. The searches were performed in the existence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses.

Army Chief Visits forward locations

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth went to the forward locations of Poonch district and evaluated the security circumstance. This was his very first see to the forward locations in Poonch after presuming workplace and comes amidst increased security steps in the wake of the Amarnath Yatra. The Army chief went to the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps head office, where he was informed by senior leaders on the security circumstance in the Jammu area.

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