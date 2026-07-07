United States DoJ’s compelling defence of Adani case withdrawal leaves little space for judge: Harish Salve

Run-through The United States Department of Justice has actually highly protected dropping bribery charges versus Gautam Adani, mentioning weak proof and jurisdictional problems. Senior Advocate Harish Salve recommended the case was a “name and shame” method with a political program to pressure India. The DoJ’s company position, stressing prosecutorial discretion and the case’s Indian locus, leaves little space for the administering judge to continue procedures, with specialists preparing for the case’s closure. Listen to this post in summed up format

< img height ="488" width="650" alt src="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132210643,width-650,height-488,imgsize-551061,resizemode-75/.jpg"> Harish Salve exposes Biden admin’s ‘anti-India story’behind Adani case

London: The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) highly protected its choice to drop the prominent charges of the supposed criminal bribery case versus Gautam Adani, mentioning evidentiary weak point, jurisdictional overreach, and constitutional limitations on judicial power.

The supposed case versus Adani others was submitted simply as a “name and shame” workout developed to impose allegations with no possibility of a trial happening, stated Senior Advocate Harish Salve.

Salve specified that the initial indictment showed a more comprehensive political program instead of a basic legal action.

“This is what I have always said, at least it was my view, that the timing of this was such that the Biden administration had a constant anti-India narrative running,” Salve informed ANI. “There are senators there, I don’t want to name them, who constantly have this India’s bad on human rights, India’s this, India’s corrupt all the time trying to paint India in a bad light. And they were trying to pressure India. I don’t think it’s any secret. The Biden administration was not in love with India. That’s why they are saying. They said it was filed as a ‘name and shame’ design to levy accusations without any prospect of any trial occurring. It was a political move.”

The United States Department of Justice in its reply stated that requiring district attorneys to define their thinking in information might weaken constitutional authority over prosecutorial choices. District attorneys state the supposed case happened in India and it was not proper for United States district attorneys to enter into it.

The United States DoJ in its reply had actually argued that the case was weak due to evidentiary issues. It even more stated that the majority of the supposed proof was based in India making United States prosecution tough.

Legal professionals kept in mind that the company position taken by the DoJ leaves the administering judge with really little space to keep the matter alive.

“Will the judge close the case soon? I think he will have to. After this, he may have to. I mean, I don’t see why he will not close it,” Salve stated. “If he doesn’t close, for them, they are raising it to a larger issue. I’d end by saying it is the Constitution wastes the prosecutorial power in the executive not the judiciary. They are telling the judge whether to prosecute or not is for us to decide, not for you.”

The Senior Advocate likewise observed that the tone utilized by the United States Justice Department in its reaction to the court was extremely firm, even when representing the direct nature of American legal interactions.

“See, because the judge, the attorney general’s office obviously has taken offense. See, American English, the way they address courts and the way they write, it’s very different from even the British here in England, the kind of language we use. And India, of course, is even more differential. America is more direct. Even their judgments are in more direct language. So you have to account for that. even by the American standard, this is a pretty hard hitting statement.”

“They even said that they were not satisfied. They should never have brought this case,” Salve included.

The case versus Gautam Adani and others had actually declared a bribery plan connected to solar energy agreements in India which even more supposedly deceived United States financiers. In May this year the United States DoJ had actually relocated to dismiss these charges following which the United States Court of the Eastern District of New York has actually looked for a reply from the DoJ. With that reply sealing the United States DoJ’s position, legal specialists argue that teh the Judge in all possibility would back the DoJ stand.

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