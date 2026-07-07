Bombay HC rejects Atyati’s plea to bar Cognizant from using ‘C’ logo

Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected Atyati’s interim relief plea to restrain Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp and Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. from using its ‘C’ logo in India based on copyright infringement allegations.

Concluding the case raised by Atyati against Cognizant on apparent copying of the hexagonal ‘C’ logo, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh stated that Cognizant has established independent creation of the logo, leading the claim for copyright infringement to “fail.”

Atyati also raised concerns that the latter’s larger global popularity would “swamp” Atyati’s presence in the market.

However, the court ruled that there is a distinct separation in the nature and scale of the services offered and the class of customers who avail of them. Atyati works with 21 banking and financial institutions, whereas Cognizant’s customers are Fortune 500 corporations, including global multinational companies. As such, there is no likelihood of any confusion between the two companies. Accordingly, the plea was dismissed.

Responding to the news, a Cognizant spokesperson said, “We welcome the Bombay High Court’s favourable order, which reaffirms our position that our actions were lawful, appropriate, and in full compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Cognizant is firmly committed to complying with the laws, regulations, and judicial orders in every jurisdiction in which we operate.”

Published on July 7, 2026