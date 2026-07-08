Vivek Oberoi calls ‘The Pride of Bharat …’ co-star Rishab Shetty a ‘Master Craftsman’ in sincere birthday homage

Star Vivek Oberoi is gradually developing anticipation for his upcoming big-screen endeavors, consisting of Ramayana and The Pride of Bharat– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While audiences aspire to see him represent Vidyutjihva in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the star is likewise getting ready to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the enthusiastic historic legend led by Rishab Shetty.

Associated Story: Vivek Oberoi signs up with Rishab Shetty’s impressive! To play Aurangzeb in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Amidst the growing buzz around the movie, Vivek took a minute to commemorate his co-star’s birthday with a wholehearted note on social networks.

Vivek Wants Rishab

Marking Rishab Shetty’s 43rd birthday, Vivek shared a warm Instagram post applauding the filmmaker-actor’s distinct storytelling design and devotion to movie theater. Calling him a visionary, Vivek revealed his affection in a psychological message that rapidly captured the attention of fans.

“Can’t Wait For Us To Create Something Epic Together”

Together with honest photos of the duo sharing a light-hearted minute at an occasion, Vivek penned a caring birthday message.

He composed, “Cinema is a mirror, however @rishabshettyofficial’s movie theater is a website that results in real, uncompromising enthusiasm. Sibling, you have actually reworded the guidelines of a video game with soil, fire, and a vision that declines to be consisted of by borders.”

He further added, “To a master craftsman who pours his absolute blood, sweat, and spirit into everything he does, I wish you a phenomenal birthday and an even more successful year ahead. May the divine energies within you continue to ignite the screen, and I can’t wait for us to create something epic together soon!”

< blockquote data-instgrm-permalink ="https://www.instagram.com/p/Dae-SGYDrb8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version ="14">

The touching homage has actually even more increased enjoyment for the set’s very first on-screen cooperation.

A Grand Historical Epic Set For 2027 Release

Vivek Oberoi and Rishab Shetty will heading The Pride of Bharat– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a two-part historic phenomenon based upon the life and tradition of the famous Maratha ruler. The movie intends to display Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s military radiance, visionary management and sustaining contribution to the concept of self-rule.

Rishab Shetty enters the function of Shivaji Maharaj, while Vivek Oberoi handles the effective character of Aurangzeb. The ensemble cast likewise includes Shefali Shah as Jijamata, the revered mom of Shivaji Maharaj, with Arjun Rampal playing a critical function.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, the multilingual duration drama is slated for an around the world theatrical release on January 21, 2027, throughout more than 40 nations.

Examine: Dhurandhar star signs up with Rishab Shetty, Vivek Oberoi in ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ as lead villain!

Rishab Shetty Continues To Back Kannada Cinema

Rishab Shetty commemorated his 43rd birthday on July 7. After the remarkable success of Kantara, the actor-filmmaker supposedly got numerous deals from Bollywood.

Reports recommend he picked to stay dedicated to Kannada movie theater, choosing stories deeply rooted in his culture and local identity rather than moving his focus to Hindi movies.