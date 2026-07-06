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FIFA World Cup 2026: Brackets and groups

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This year’s FIFA World Cup started with 48 groups, the most in the competitors’s history. In the group phase, 12 groups made from 4 groups each played 72 matches, lowering the variety of certifying groups to 32. Follow groups and their journey through the subsequent phases up until the last match for the prize.

Matches

FIFA World Cup 2026– knockout bracket

Hover or tap on a match to see information. Click or tap on a group to trace its course through the bracket. Matches are noted in sequential order of the schedule, not in bracket-flow order.

Confirmed, not yet played
Match finished
Group not yet figured out
Presently picked
PWon on charges

Picking a group turns the bracket to highlight every match they’ve played.

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