80% biometric participation now necessary for PG oral trainees, examine NDC main notification here

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-132194383,imgsize-87468,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/80-biometric-attendance-now-mandatory-for-pg-dental-students.jpg" alt="80% biometric attendance now mandatory for PG dental students, check NDC official notice here" title ="80% biometric attendance now mandatory for PG dental students" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

80 % biometric participation now necessary for PG oral trainees

In a fresh interaction sent out to registrars of universities and principals and deans of oral colleges throughout the nation, the National Dental Commission (NDC) has actually directed organizations not to enable any postgraduate (PG)oral trainee with less than 80 percent biometric participation to appear in university assessments.

It has actually likewise made it clear that colleges will be called to account if they stop working to impose the guideline.The letter, provided on June 30, 2026, is not a brand-new policy. Rather, it is a suggestion that the participation requirement currently exists under Regulation 18(a)(i) of the Dental Council of India (DCI) Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) Course Regulations, 2017.

Commission advises colleges of existing participation requirement



The current notification describes an earlier interaction provided on January 19, 2026, in which organizations were recommended to make sure that all postgraduate trainees preserve a minimum of 80 percent biometric presence.Pricing estimate the guideline, the commission advised colleges that the participation requirement is necessary before trainees can be thought about qualified for university assessments.It even more directed organizations to guarantee that no postgraduate trainee is permitted to appear in the University or PG assessment if biometric presence is listed below 80 percent.The commission likewise cautioned that the organization worried would be delegated any infraction of the statutory instructions provided by the National Dental Commission.

Guideline follows grievances from 3 states



The most recent pointer traces its origins to problems gotten previously this year from postgraduate oral colleges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.Those grievances were analyzed by the Dental Council of India’s Grievance Sub-Committee, which discovered circumstances where postgraduate trainees were supposedly not satisfying the recommended presence requirement.After evaluating the matter, the committee advised stringent execution of Regulation 18(a)(i) of the DCI MDS Course Regulations, 2017, making biometric presence an essential condition before trainees are allowed to stand for MDS evaluations.That suggestion caused the January 19 circular. The June 30 interaction now enhances the very same guideline with an included caution on institutional obligation.If a postgraduate trainee with less than 80 percent biometric participation is permitted to sit for the evaluation, the organization might be delegated stopping working to adhere to the commission’s statutory instructions.Read main notification here.