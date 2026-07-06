Adani Defence to invest Rs 2,500 crore in rocket production complex in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Defence & & Aerospace on Sunday laid the structure stone for what it referred to as South Asia’s biggest private-sector rocket community at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant growth of the corporation’s defence production aspirations under the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat program.

The structure stone for the center was laid in the existence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and senior federal government authorities.

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The business stated the incorporated center will bring the whole rocket production worth chain– from basic materials to mission-ready rocket systems– under one roofing, a very first for India’s economic sector.

Speaking at the event, Adani Enterprises Director Jeet Adani stated, “We have gathered here today for a landmark occasion – laying the foundation of South Asia’s largest private-sector missile ecosystem.”

“This facility will bring raw materials and mission-ready missiles under one roof — a historic first outside the public sector,” he stated.

The Shivpuri complex will make medium- and long-range rocket systems and consist of centers for composite propellant production along with TNT and explosive-grade product production, enhancing India’s native defence production abilities.

Jeet Adani stated the business would invest Rs 2,500 crore in the task over the next 3 years.

“Over the next three years, we will build this state-of-the-art facility with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, creating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and drawing over 50 MSMEs into a highly specialized supply chain,” he stated.

According to the business, the upcoming center will match its existing defence production operations in Gwalior, where it produces light gatling gun, attack rifles and carbines.

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Highlighting the development of those operations, Jeet Adani stated, “Our Light Machine Guns (LMG) programme alone has already delivered 2,000 units to the Armed Forces — 11 months ahead of schedule!”

He included that together, the Gwalior and Shivpuri centers would form a significant defence production cluster in the state.

“Together, Gwalior and Shivpuri will stand as twin engines of defence innovation in Madhya Pradesh. They will ensure that the advanced systems protecting our skies are proudly built by Indian hands, on Indian soil,” he stated.

The task belongs to the Adani Group’s wider financial investment strategies in Madhya Pradesh. At the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in 2015, Chairman Gautam Adani revealed financial investments of Rs 1.10 lakh crore throughout hydro pumped storage, cement, mining, wise meters and thermal power tasks in the state, with a target of producing 1.2 lakh tasks by 2030.

Jeet Adani stated the group had actually currently invested over Rs 4,000 crore in its Ametha and Kymor cement plants in Katni district, while Adani Power presently provides 1,200 MW of electrical power to Madhya Pradesh, with another 5,600 MW under advancement. He likewise highlighted continuous wind energy tasks in Dhar, Ratlam and Ujjain, besides a proposed cement plant in Ujjain and the just recently released Rs 1,060-crore cement task at Guna.

Calling the financial investments a dedication to the state’s long-lasting advancement, he stated, “These investments are not merely in plants and factories but in the people and the future of Madhya Pradesh.”

Describing the Centre’s push for defence self-reliance, Jeet Adani stated the business was working carefully with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the militaries to lower India’s reliance on imported defence devices.

“Shivpuri is the next giant leap in that journey as we bring a full-range, integrated missile ecosystem to manufacture medium to long-range missile systems, replacing foreign dependency with domestic power,” he stated.

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