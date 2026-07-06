Anand Mahindra remains in search of ‘monsoon magic’ at a little ‘image book’ city in the East

For visitors wishing to welcome the appeal of the rainy season, billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra has actually highlighted a memorable train journey that records the charm of India’s monsoon landscapes. Sharing his suggestion on X, he motivated travel fans to experience the well known Rain Train, a heritage trip that travels through the spectacular environments of Siliguri, a city renowned for its lavish plant and its distance to the Himalayan foothills. Mahindra explained the journey as a captivating escape into a landscape that looks like the pages of a wonderfully detailed storybook. The Rain Train is the popular name offered to the extraordinary monsoon trip on the UNESCO-recognised Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, passionately called the Toy Train. Throughout the rainy season, the narrow-gauge train winds through mist-covered hills, thick forests, and rain-drenched valleys, developing an environment that feels both sentimental and wonderful. Among the most popular areas of this heritage path starts at Sukna, situated around 10 kilometres from Siliguri, in the past climbing up towards the stunning settlement of Tindharia. Visitors can board the heritage engine or the specifically run Jungle Safari service from Sukna Railway Station, which can be reached within around 20 to 30 minutes by roadway from the heart of Siliguri. < div data-type ="anandmahindra" data-handle ="anandmahindra" data-handlename ="0" data-favoritecount ="0" data-retweetcount ="2073708805817581960"data-id ="en">— anandmahindra (@anandmahindra)

As the vintage train moves at a leisurely rate, guests are dealt with to amazing views of the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. The path goes through thick tropical forests, where imposing trees, rolling hills, wandering clouds, and seasonal rains integrate to develop an enchanting natural phenomenon. The sluggish speed of the train permits tourists to totally value the peaceful environments while taking in the cool mountain air and the relaxing noises of the monsoon.

The perfect duration to enjoy this amazing experience is in between July and September, when the rains change the forests into lively tones of green and waterfalls circulation at their max. Located on the banks of the Mahananda River at the base of the Himalayas, Siliguri is an essential Tier-II city in West Bengal. Spread throughout the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, it is extensively identified as the Gateway to Northeast India and functions as a significant beginning point for visitors heading towards the hills, forests, and neighbouring northeastern states.