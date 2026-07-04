Unitree IPO Registration Approved: Shoucheng Holdings’ Robotics Investment Enters Value Realization Phase

HONG KONG, July 3, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Leading embodied intelligence business are forming a clear capital-market pipeline.

On one hand, high-valuation unlisted business bought by Shoucheng Holdings (697. HK), consisting of Galaxea and Galbot, have actually just recently finished large funding rounds, ending up being carefully viewed Pre-IPO reserves in the market. On the other hand, Unitree Robotics, another representative task in Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics financial investment portfolio, has actually taken the lead in moving into the worth awareness phase through its IPO procedure. As the robotics market slowly moves from high-valuation private-market funding to public-market rates and capital-market awareness, commercial capital and fund platforms that made early financial investments throughout the pertinent worth chain are likewise going into an essential window for asset-value reappraisal.

Evaluating from current advancements, Galaxea and Galbot are both embodied intelligence jobs in which Shoucheng Holdings has actually invested through associated commercial funds, and both are amongst the more carefully viewed high-valuation unlisted business in the sector. This year, Galaxea finished an almost RMB2 billion Series B+ funding round, with its post-money appraisal surpassing RMB20 billion. Previously, the business finished an almost RMB1 billion Series B round in February. The business’s capability to protect massive financing in a brief duration shows continual capital-market attention towards leading embodied intelligence jobs.

Galbot is likewise an essential task in Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics commercial financial investment landscape and is presently in the high-valuation Pre-IPO reserve phase. In March this year, Galbot revealed the conclusion of a RMB2.5 billion brand-new funding round, with financiers consisting of state-level funds, commercial capital and numerous market-oriented financial investment organizations. Galaxea and Galbot have actually not yet sent IPO applications, their funding scale, evaluation level, market position and development in shareholding reform recommend that both business currently bring fairly strong capitalization expectations and are anticipated to end up being the next batch of IPO prospects carefully viewed by the market after Unitree Robotics.

Unitree Robotics, similarly a representative task in Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics financial investment portfolio, has actually taken the lead in going into an essential stage of capital-market rates and worth awareness. On July 2, the China Securities Regulatory Commission site revealed that the CSRC had actually provided its approval for the registration of Unitree Robotics Co., Ltd.’s going public, indicating that this A-share “first embodied intelligence stock” is now just a couple of actions far from formally noting on the STAR Market, with follow-up treatments such as issuance and underwriting staying. For Shoucheng Holdings, the approval of Unitree Robotics’ IPO registration represents not just the capitalization development of a single portfolio business, however likewise a crucial recognition of the financial investment ability and asset-value presence of its robotics commercial fund.

Public details reveals that Unitree Robotics prepares to raise RMB4.202 billion through the IPO. The preliminary offering will consist of no less than 40.4464 million shares, representing no less than 10% of the overall share capital after issuance, representing an issuance market price of around RMB42 billion. In regards to principles, Unitree Robotics is among the couple of lucrative embodied intelligence business in China. According to its prospectus, from 2023 to 2025, the business tape-recorded earnings of RMB159 million, RMB392 million and RMB1.699 billion, respectively, while net revenue attributable to investors after subtracting non-recurring products was RMB-18 million, RMB78 million and RMB590 million, respectively. The business anticipates profits for the very first half of 2026 to reach RMB1.052 billion to RMB1.128 billion, representing year-on-year development of 35.62% to 45.41%. Due to boosts in duration costs such as R&D financial investment, net revenue after subtracting non-recurring products is anticipated to be RMB236 million to RMB283 million. These figures show that Unitree Robotics is not simply a concept-stage business, however currently has strong commercialization abilities and an earnings base, which offers more strong appraisal assistance for the pertinent equity interest held by Shoucheng Holdings.

Unitree Robotics’ commercial development is strengthening the development reasoning of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics financial investment portfolio. The business’s creator, Wang Xingxing, formerly specified openly that the target delivery volume for humanoid robotics in 2026 is 10,000 to 20,000 systems. With the assistance of capital-market financing, Unitree Robotics is anticipated to additional enhance scale impacts in robot-body R&D, manufacturing-base building and supply-chain expense decrease, forming a favorable cycle of “higher shipments – lower costs – expanded market share.” For Shoucheng Holdings, this suggests that the leading robotics jobs it purchased early are moving from innovation confirmation and item confirmation into the phase of scaled business recognition, while the worth of the appropriate financial investments is likewise anticipated to slowly move from private-market book evaluation towards public-market prices and capital-market awareness.

Based upon an issuance appraisal of RMB42 billion, the worth representing Shoucheng Holdings’ equity interest in Unitree Robotics through its fund is around RMB1.445 billion. If Unitree Robotics’ market price increases even more to RMB50 billion or RMB60 billion after listing, the matching worth of Shoucheng Holdings’ interest would increase to roughly RMB1.72 billion and RMB2.06 billion, respectively. Market experts kept in mind that the approval of Unitree Robotics’ IPO registration offers the very first reasonably clear public-market evaluation anchor for Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics financial investment portfolio, and likewise makes the possession worth of its early financial investment in leading embodied intelligence tasks more observable. As Unitree Robotics takes the lead in opening a channel for capital-market recognition and worth awareness, the evaluation referral system for subsequent portfolio business such as Galaxea and Galbot is anticipated to end up being clearer, and the financial investment worth of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics commercial fund is slowly moving from book gains towards capital-market awareness.

In general, Galaxea, Galbot and Unitree Robotics, as representative jobs in Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics commercial fund portfolio, have actually currently formed a fairly clear capitalization pipeline: Galaxea and Galbot remain in the high-valuation Pre-IPO reserve phase, while Unitree Robotics has actually taken the lead in going into the IPO awareness stage. Together, the 3 business reinforce the reasoning of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics financial investment portfolio moving “from book gains to capital-market validation, and from valuation reappraisal to value realization.”

As the embodied intelligence market advances even more from innovation confirmation and situation recognition towards commercialization and capitalization, the worth of Shoucheng Holdings’ early robotics commercial fund financial investments is anticipated to continue ending up being more noticeable and to end up being a crucial incremental consider the business’s evaluation re-rating. In the future, on top of its existing facilities possession management platform, Shoucheng Holdings is anticipated to more cultivate a 2nd development curve through robotics commercial financial investment and emerging-industry possession management.



Subject: Press release summary