Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Portugal legend’s sister Katia Aveiro drops a ‘goodbye’ bombshell

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has fueled speculation that the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the football icon’s final tournament for Portugal. While Ronaldo scored a crucial penalty in their Round of 32 win, his sister’s comments suggest fans should “enjoy it while it lasts,” hinting at an imminent national team farewell. Portugal advances to face Spain in the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a World Cup penalty and helped Portugal march into the Round of 16. But it’s his sister who has fans talking today, not his goal. Katia Aveiro told reporters outside BMO Field in Toronto that she believes the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 could be her brother’s last tournament in a Portugal jersey. Her comments came just hours before Ronaldo stepped onto the pitch for Portugal’s knockout clash against Croatia, turning a routine pre-match buzz into a full-blown farewell watch.

“Enjoy It While It Lasts”

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s Round of 32 fixture, Katia did not hold back. She said the 41-year-old forward’s international career appears to be winding down, though she was careful to note that the goodbye is not immediate.

“From the information I have, he can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s not today that he’s saying goodbye, but it’s soon,” Katia was quoted as saying by FotMob.

She went further, framing the tournament as something fans should savour rather than take for granted.

“I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him,” she added, as quoted by FotMob.

Clearing Up The 1,000-Goal Confusion

Reporters pressed Katia on whether the retirement talk was tied to Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals, a milestone he has been chasing across club and country. She quickly clarified that her comments were about his national team career specifically, not his overall playing days.

“After 1,000 goals? Yes, that’s something. I’m talking about the national team. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this (World Cup) is his last dance,” she said.

Portugal vs Croatia Fifa World Cup 2026 Match

Whatever the future holds, Ronaldo made sure Thursday night was memorable on the pitch too. Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a tense Round of 32 tie, with Ronaldo converting from the penalty spot before substitute Goncalo Ramos struck a stoppage-time winner. The result sent Roberto Martinez’s side through to the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s all-time leading appearance-maker and top scorer, a record built over two decades at the top level. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has turned out for his country across multiple World Cups and European Championships, and he was the driving force behind Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 triumph as well as their inaugural UEFA Nations League win in 2019.

Portugal will now take on Spain in the Round of 16, a fixture that suddenly carries extra emotional weight. Whether or not this truly turns out to be Ronaldo’s last World Cup dance, one thing is certain: every touch he takes from here on will be watched a little more closely.