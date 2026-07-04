Business Health Spa InterContinental and VALMONT Unveil Thailand’s First Full Face & Body Luxury Treatment Experience By Editor - 109

Health spa InterContinental, a landmark location for high-end health and premium hospitality, happily reveals a substantial partnership with GS Luxury (Thailand) Co., Ltd.the main importer and supplier of VALMONT in Thailand, led by Mr. Varun Asawani, MD & & CEO < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/SPAInternational.jpg" alt width ="650" height ="344">

Executives from VALMONT, GS Luxury( Thailand), and SPA InterContinental Bangkok commemorate the launch of VALMONT’s signature high-end facial and body treatment experience, marking its launching in Thailand

This cooperation unites the extraordinary requirements of SPA InterContinental with VALMONT’s prominent Swiss charm knowledge, presenting the art of Swiss cellular skin care science to Thailand’s premium hotel medspa experience.

VALMONTthe prominent Swiss high-end Cellular skin care Maison, together with InterContinental Bangkok joint hosted the special launch occasion:

“The Exclusive VALMONT Face & & Body Treatment Premiere at SPA InterContinental”

At the Ambassador Suite and SPA InterContinental, Level 36, revealing Thailand’s very first total VALMONT Face & & Body Treatment experience.

Under the principle:

“A Valmont Welcome to Swiss Hydration Experience”

The collaboration presents an unrivaled health journey integrating innovative cellular skin care science, Swiss-inspired treatment routines, and supreme high-end hospitality.

Secret Message:

“The very first location in Thailand where visitors can experience the total VALMONT Face & & Body Ritual, integrating Swiss Cellular Science, signature Swiss massage artistry, and supreme high-end at SPA InterContinental.”

The Innovation of Timeless Beauty Through Swiss Cellular Science

VALMONT was born in 1905 from the distinguished Valmont Clinic, situated on the coasts of Lake Geneva, Switzerland– a distinguished health location relied on by royalty and worldwide icons consisting of Coco Chanel and Ingrid Bergman.

With more than 40 years of know-how in cellular skin care, VALMONT has actually originated making use of innovative biotechnology, including its signature Salmon DNA drawn out from wild Canadian salmon through a special procedure protecting its molecular structure.

Understood for its remarkable hydration homes, Salmon DNA can maintain as much as 10,000 times its weight in water, supporting skin regrowth, antioxidant security, and cellular vigor.

Motivated by the concepts of sophisticated visual science, Salmon DNA provides the advantages of contemporary biostimulation innovation without needles, assisting expose noticeably renewed, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin.

Integrated with RNA, an effective cellular activator that supports protein synthesis, VALMONT’s special biotechnology assists boost skin durability, vigor, and glow.

Release of VALMONT New of Hydra3 Collection

The New Generation of Intelligent Hydration

The emphasize of the occasion was the unveiling of the most recent VALMONT Hydra3 Collectiona sophisticated biotechnology development created to renew and protect hydration throughout several layers of the skin.

Influenced by the important function of hydration in younger skin, Hydra3 provides smart wetness balance, assisting enhance skin convenience, smoothness, and luminosity while supporting lasting hydration.

Together with the Hydra3 launch, VALMONT presented its newest renowned treatment experience:

Hydration of Bisses by VALMONT

60-Minute Signature Hydration Facial Treatment

A transformative hydration routine influenced by the pureness of Alpine waters.

Including VALMONT’s signature”Butterfly Movementa special massage strategy motivated by the elegant motion of a butterfly, this treatment assists release indications of tiredness, improve firmness, and bring back deep hydration for a noticeably restored, glowing skin tone.

VALMONT Treatment Menu at SPA InterContinental

Day spa InterContinental now provides a total choice of VALMONT expert treatments developed to deal with various skin requirements:

Facial Treatments

Luminosity of Ice

A radiance-enhancing treatment created to restore tired-looking skin and bring back a luminescent skin tone.

Gentleman’s Awakening Facial For Men

A customized facial experience developed for males, bring back hydration, freshness, and vigor.

Pureness of the Alps

Influenced by Alpine pureness, this treatment assists rebalance the skin and expose a clearer, much healthier look.

Firmness of the Hills

A firming treatment developed to support skin flexibility and promote smoother, more youthful-looking skin.

Invite Hydration

A revitalizing hydration routine produced to comfort and renew dehydrated skin.

Body Treatments

Bisses Purity

A body health experience motivated by Alpine pureness, created to bring back balance and relaxation.

Vigor of The Body

A rejuvenating body treatment that improves energy, relaxation, and total skin vigor.

Special VALMONT Spa Packages

Alpine Purity & & Vitality

A total body health journey integrating filtration, contouring methods, and VALMONT proficiency.

Ultimate Hydration Experience

An elegant hydration-focused routine including innovative VALMONT skin care innovation.

Firming Revival Journey

A rejuvenating treatment created to boost firmness, smoothness, and younger vigor.

An Ultimate Luxury Experience Across Five Exclusive Sessions

The unique best occasion invited visitors, consisting of charm editors, leading KOLs, and VIP visitors.

Divided into 5 unique sessions, each group experienced an immersive journey into:

“The World of VALMONT”

Consisting of:

VALMONT Brand Heritage Storytelling

Unique Hydra3 Collection Introduction

VALMONT Butterfly Movement Treatment Showcase through video discussion

60-minute Hydration of Bisses, Facial Treatment Experience

High-end Refreshment High Tea at Spa Lounge

Customized skin care assessment at Reception Area

Visitors were welcomed to find the total VALMONT charm viewpoint– where science, nature, and artistry satisfy.

Experience Swiss Cellular Beauty at Spa InterContinental Bangkok

Discover the supreme Face & & Body Treatment experience powered by Swiss Cellular Science, readily available now at:

Medical spa InterContinental

Level 36, InterContinental Bangkok

About VALMONT

VALMONT stemmed from the Valmont Clinic, established in 1905 on the coasts of Lake Geneva, Switzerland. The name VALMONT shows the brand name’s deep connection with nature:

VAL represents Valley– valleys and streams

MONT represents Mountain– the pureness and strength of the Alps

The brand name formally ended up being VALMONT Cosmetics in 1985building on proficiency in regenerative medication and visual science under the assistance of Dr. Nadia Avallewho teamed up with leading cosmetologists to develop special skin care solutions integrating native collagen and HP DNA (Highly Polymerized DNA).

For more than 40 years, VALMONT has actually continued to embody the viewpoint of:

Swiss Nature × Science × Art

Integrating pure natural deposits, advanced biotechnology, and creative beauty to develop ageless appeal.

Under the viewpoint:

“When Art Meets Beauty”

VALMONT continues to redefine high-end skin care through development, workmanship, and amazing charm experiences.

Today, VALMONT provides a total skin care portfolio in Thailand, consisting of 6 renowned collections:

Pureness, Hydration, Luminosity, Vitality, V-Lift, and V-Firm

As distinguished high-end lines:

L’ELIXIR DES GLACIERS and STORIE VENEZIANE by Valmontthe Maison’s special scent collection. VALMONT represents more than skin care– it is a way of life of beauty, science, and ageless charm. Contact Information:Facebook: ValmontThailand

Instagram: @valmontcosmetics|@beauty_treasures_thailand Health spa InterContinental, InterContinental Bangkok Tel: +66 2 656 0444

Email: spa.bkkhb@ihg.com

Facebook: @InterContinentalBangkok



Subject: Press release summary