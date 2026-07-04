Samsung removes Vascular Load from its smartwatches in the US

Samsung is removing the Vascular Load feature from its smartwatches in the US. It will be gone when Samsung Health version 7.0 and One UI 9 Watch roll out “in late July”.

The Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which are rumored to be unveiled on July 22, will come with One UI 9 Watch pre-installed. The older devices should then be updated gradually.

Once Vascular Load is deactivated, the data won’t appear in Samsung Health, but you can download it at any time by going to More options > Settings > Download personal data.

Samsung is replacing Vascular Load with a new feature called Blood pressure trend, which will be available on “the upcoming Galaxy Watch”, the company says. This will check your blood pressure periodically to show you a trend over time. It will also give you tips to “support healthy habits”. Before you start tracking your Blood pressure trend, you’ll need to use a blood pressure cuff to set up your Galaxy Watch.

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