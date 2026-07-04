Apple has reportedly suspended the development of the AirPods Ultra

For quite a while now we’ve been hearing rumors about an upcoming pair of AirPods that will have cameras for Siri – these were even rumored to be part of Apple’s newfound Ultra naming scheme, so they’d go by AirPods Ultra.

Now, however, a tipster over on X claims that Apple has suspended the development of these earbuds, which, according to the most recent rumor, were supposed to be coming in late 2027.

AirPods Pro 3

Even if their development is suspended right now, they could still make that time frame – it probably won’t take long for development to be finalized if Apple decides to reinstate these in its upcoming release plans.

But for now, if this rumor is to be believed, the AirPods Ultra are in a state of limbo. Since the cameras were only rumored to be used for Siri, so as you could ask it questions about things in front of you, we’re wondering whether this move is related to Siri’s ability to work well in such scenarios. Anyway, we’ll probably never know.

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