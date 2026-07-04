Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra, Flip8, Watch9, Watch Ultra 2 prices leak

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at an Unpacked event taking place in London on July 22.

Ahead of that, today we have leaked European prices for the entire lineup. Spoiler alert: they’re higher than last year. The Fold8 Ultra, which is the successor to the Fold7, will start at €2,199, €100 more than the Fold7. That’s for 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leaked image

If you want 512GB, you’ll have to pay €2,399, which is €180 more than for the Fold7. For the 1TB version you’ll need to shell out €2,799, an increase of €280.

The wider Fold8 will start at €1,999 with 256GB of storage, and will go up to €2,199 for the 512GB version, while the top shelf model with 1TB of storage will go for €2,599.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 leaked image

The Flip8 will cost €1,299 with 256GB of storage, and €1,499 with 512GB. These prices represent increases of €100 and €180, respectively, compared to the Flip7.

The smartwatches are getting more expensive too. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with LTE will be priced at €749 (€50 more than the original), while the 40mm Galaxy Watch9 will cost €409 (€40 more than the Watch8), and the 44mm version will start at €459. If you want LTE with the Watch9, add €30 on top of that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 256GB 12GB RAM € 1,377.00 £ 906.46 512GB 12GB RAM € 1,420.99 £ 988.72 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 256GB 12GB RAM € 757.00 £ 600.00 512GB 12GB RAM € 703.06 £ 780.00 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 32GB/64GB 2GB RAM € 365.90 £ 1,718.00 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 32GB 2GB RAM € 202.70 $ 246.99 Show all prices

Source (in German)