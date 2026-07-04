Best: Axe.shay Rocks Out In a Moving Truck in Goa for ‘My Location’ Video

The New Delhi-origin singer-songwriter and author includes Indian classical impacts on the tune off his approaching solo album

After transferring to Goa in 2019 with household, New Delhi singer-songwriter and author Axe.shay aka Akshay Chowdhry– understood for his deal with rock band Barefaced Liar– has actually been gradually launching solo music.

Axe.shay’s most current rock tune “My Location” now gets a video directed by filmmaker and professional photographer Mohit Kapil and his Goa-based production home StoryUnit. In the bright, excessive heat of North Goa and Anjuna, Axe.shay and drummer Floyd Libera clamber onto the back of a truck to carry out the tune. The rock artist states, “The concept was to bring to life this sensation of wishing to leave while still being tracked– you’re moving, however you’re never ever actually out of sight.”

Other settings in the video consist of the edge of a cliff in Anjuna, with a couple of drone shots on a rocky beach. “We likewise utilized visual impacts in a fascinating method to boost the story– tracking-camera impacts, motion-based series that recommend quick calculation and analysis, and a couple of other cinematic minutes that include environment and drama to the video. I’m actually delighted for individuals to lastly view it,” Axe.shay states.

< iframe title ="My Location (Official Music Video)" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen enable ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wHBsI8T3a4M?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

In the procedure of recording, the artist remembers they drew in attention of residents– whose responses varied from ridicule to intrigue and confusion.” The funniest part was most likely viewing individuals’s responses,” Axe.shay states. When they ‘d stopped at a shop for a break, individuals came by with concerns about what was happening and who they were. “Someone began singing something to us, and we wound up singing and playing something back. It became this spontaneous little interaction that was truly amusing and truly unforgettable. Those unanticipated minutes are generally the very best part of making something like this,” the artist includes.

With his solo work now a concern, Axe.shay has actually likewise trained under slide guitar leader Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya, going on to team up on the 2024 single “Love in Kyoto.” There’s a tip of Indian classical percussion on “My Location”– blended and mastered by manufacturer Vivek Thomas– and Axe.shay’s guitar solo at the end takes the cake.

“My Location” is the artist’s 2nd release after “Stand Inside (The Wave)” and belongs to his upcoming album, which is being launched tune by tune. Thomas is likewise co-producing a few of the upcoming product. “There will correspond releases for the rest of 2026, and I’m truly thrilled for individuals to hear where the music goes next,” he states.