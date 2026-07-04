Can This Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ Break Mosh Pit Records?

The Offspring is attempting to make history with their variation of the well-known pop tune

The Offspring are dead set on making history– in a rather uncommon method. The Cali punk rockers wish to develop the most significant mosh pit to ever form to a Taylor Swift tune.

What track have they chosen as the driver? Well, “Love Story,” obviously. Sure, the country-pop hit does not precisely yell “rage in mosh pit,” however it was composed by a 17 year-old Swift who seethed at her moms and dads, so there’s lots of teenager angst to deal with. The band have actually taken the Shakespeare-inspired tune and reimagined it into a riff-heavy riot throughout their newest live efficiencies.

“People do not recognize that Taylor Swift is in fact extremely punk,” diva Dexter Holland just recently stated their program in the Netherlands. “She’s fucking punk as fuck,” he stated, before directing the enormous crowd to assist them in their record-setting pursuit. (Really, what’smorehard rock than altering completion of among the most well-known literary works ever?) For the tune’s swelling bridge, Holland upped the hard rock ante and advised the audience to form “the most significant Wall of Death ever.”

It appears the Offspring wish to play into super star’s wedding event craze by covering “Love Story” in the lead approximately her wedding day. According to Setlist.fm, the band started including their performance into their celebration sets on June 16, and have actually considering that played it 9 times, most just recently at Luxexpo Open Air this previous Wednesday. Throughout their set at Hellfest, the Offspring declared they got a crowd of 50,000 to sing along to the tune, and even a huge piece of them to mosh.

It’s not precisely clear whether they’ve reached their objective yet, or perhaps taken it as seriously to phone somebody from Guinness World Records. In the words of the Offspring, all there’s left to do is mosh.

From Wanderer United States.