The dispute surrounding the title of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie Eetha has actually taken a fresh turn after Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s oldest child, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, openly revealed her assistance for the title. Mangala’s explanation follows objections apparently raised by Vithabai’s kids, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, together with her grand son Mohit Narayangaonkar, who were stated to have actually questioned the makers’ option of title. Mangala has actually now mentioned that the household has no objection and described the significance of the name.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s child clarifies household’s stand on Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha after title row: “We have no objection”

Speaking with The Times of India, the 75-year-old Tamasha artiste and President’s Award recipient stated, “We have no objection to the film’s title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha.”

She even more exposed that she had actually currently shared this information with director Laxman Utekar throughout his research study for the movie. According to Mangala, the filmmaker had actually satisfied the household thoroughly while preparing to bring Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s life to the cinema.

“I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft,” she included.

The information comes amidst a continuous conversation over the movie’s title. Not long after the teaser of Eetha was revealed, numerous politicians, consisting of members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), challenged the title, arguing that a biopic on the famous artiste ought to have been called after Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Reports likewise recommended that some members of her household shared comparable issues, even more sustaining the debate.

Mangala’s most current remarks show that at least one of Vithabai’s closest household members supports the makers’ innovative choice and thinks the title brings historic significance. According to her, “Eetha” was a name by which audiences in towns passionately dealt with Vithabai throughout her efficiencies, making it carefully related to the well known artiste.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor in the function of the renowned Lavani entertainer. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the biographical drama likewise includes Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in essential functions.

The movie is set up to launch in theatres on August 28, accompanying the Raksha Bandhan joyful weekend. The just recently launched teaser has actually currently created substantial buzz, with Shraddha Kapoor’s improvement into Vithabai Narayangaonkar making appreciation from audiences.

Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha triggers title row: NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s household look for title modification

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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