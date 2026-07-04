BREAKING: Dia Mirza includes in an important unique look in Alpha

Among the most waited for movies of the year, Alphahas actually lastly launched in movie theaters today. There has actually been remarkable interest surrounding the cameos in the movie. The trailer had actually currently exposed a look of one such look– Hrithik Roshan. He isn’t the only surprise. Another star who includes in the movie, and whose look was wisely kept under covers, is Dia Mirza.

BREAKING: Dia Mirza includes in an essential unique look in Alpha

Dia Mirza appears at a vital point in the story. It would not be incorrect to state that her character assists drive the story forward. She has around 10 minutes of screen time and is credited under ‘Guest Appearance’ in the opening credits of Alpha

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, supported by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol plays the villain. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who earlier helmed the well-known Netflix series, The Railway Men. The action performer is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Alpha comes from the YRF Spy Universe and is the seventh movie in the cinematic universe. It started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017 ). Both movies starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While Kabir Khan directed the previous, Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the latter. Siddharth Anand directed War (2019 ), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He likewise directed the next movie of deep space– Pathaan (2023)– starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It was the very first movie of the Spy Universe to have a crossover, including a cameo by Salman Khan aka Tiger.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan character had an unique look in Tiger 3 (2023 ). War 2 (2025) was the last movie of deep space before AlphaIt starred Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Check Out: SCOOP: YRF protects a broad release for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha; 9000 programs throughout 2750 screens

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection, Alpha Movie Review

Tags: Alia Bhatt, Alpha, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Bollywood News, Breaking, Dia Mirza, News, Sharvari, Shiv Rawail, Special Appearance, Yash Raj Films, YRF, YRF Spy Universe

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.