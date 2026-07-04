HP Launches HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Edition Laptop in India Starting at ₹2.25 Lakh

HP has partnered with Riot Games to launch the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition gaming laptop in India. Designed for fans of the popular tactical shooter, the laptop combines exclusive VALORANT-inspired styling with high-end gaming hardware, making it the first officially licensed VALORANT gaming laptop to arrive in the country.

Designed for VALORANT Fans

Unlike a standard special edition laptop with just a logo slapped on the lid, the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Edition features custom aesthetics inspired by the game. HP says the laptop includes a VALORANT-inspired colour scheme, custom keyboard accents, hidden Easter eggs based on the game, and exclusive design elements created in collaboration with Riot Games.

According to the company, the laptop is aimed at players who want their gaming setup to reflect their favourite title while retaining flagship-level performance.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 5070

Under the hood, the laptop packs flagship gaming hardware, including:

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor (16 cores) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 8GB VRAM Up to 2.5K display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time

HP says the combination is designed to deliver smooth gameplay and quick response times for competitive esports titles such as VALORANT.

OMEN AI Optimises Performance

The laptop also comes with OMEN AI, HP’s intelligent performance optimisation software. The feature automatically adjusts system settings, hardware performance, and game configurations based on the title being played, allowing users to optimise performance with a single click. HP has also equipped the laptop with its HyperAction keyboard, featuring an 8K polling rate for faster input recognition during gameplay.

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