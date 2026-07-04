Ahmedabad: Assistant professor booked for conning students with job, cricket trial promises

Ahmedabad: Ellisbridge police registered a cheating case against a contractual assistant professor of Gujarat Arts and Commerce College for allegedly duping students of Rs 1.3 lakh by promising jobs in the Air Force and Navy as well as selection in a state-level cricket tournament.The complaint was filed on Wednesday by a 20-year-old BCom student from Sanand, who alleged that the accused introduced himself as the college’s sports instructor and gradually earned the trust of students during volleyball coaching sessions.According to the FIR, the complainant came into contact with the accused in April when he began training students in volleyball. During one interaction, the accused allegedly offered to secure a job in the Air Force for a payment of Rs 15,000.

The student, however, declined the proposal.A few days later, the accused allegedly told the student he could ensure his selection for a state-level cricket tournament in Puducherry for Rs 45,500. He claimed the amount would cover airfare, accommodation, meals, and medical insurance. The complainant also referred a friend studying in Delhi, for whom the accused allegedly sought Rs 53,500.Police said the complainant transferred Rs 99,000 to the accused on April 17 and 18.

The accused allegedly assured the students they would receive selection emails from the Puducherry Cricket Association and promised a refund if they were not selected.However, no email was received and, after initially asking the students to wait for a week, the accused allegedly became unreachable as his mobile phone was switched off, the FIR stated.During further inquiries, the complainant allegedly learnt that two other students had each paid Rs 15,000 to the professor after he promised to arrange jobs in the Air Force. With these allegations, the total amount involved in the fraud rose to Rs 1.3 lakh.Ellisbridge police registered a cheating case.